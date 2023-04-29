Who is Rye Myers? Journalist receives support after rude Tony Danza red carpet moment

The behavior of actor Tony Danza towards reporter Rye Myers at the Broadway premiere of New York, New York, has been grabbing headlines. Danza has been criticized by netizens for his behavior towards Myers, which appeared to be an insult.

Rye has already shared a TikTok video, and Myers also addressed the moment in the caption, following which he has been receiving support from the public in the comments section. One of them was also Michael Bublé, who wrote in the comments:

"I think you're amazing Ry. I'll have a pizza with ya. Let's not invite Tony…"

𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 @markpattti @rye_myers Omg he was so rude lol what’s he got against pizza and hot dogs??? @rye_myers Omg he was so rude lol what’s he got against pizza and hot dogs???

RenataOrtiz86 🇲🇽🐱 @renamxli86 @rye_myers I adore Tony. I met him in November and he was so nice to me. I am sorry he acted this way. The fact that I adore him doesn't mean that I am blinded by him. He should have been nicer to you. Judith Light would have never acted this way no matter how silly the question could be @rye_myers I adore Tony. I met him in November and he was so nice to me. I am sorry he acted this way. The fact that I adore him doesn't mean that I am blinded by him. He should have been nicer to you. Judith Light would have never acted this way no matter how silly the question could be

Myers replied and wrote:

"Omg Michael, thank you for the kind comment. Means so much! I'd love to have pizza with you! It would be fun!"

Danza is yet to respond on the matter and his representatives are yet to comment on the same.

Rye Myers is a well-known talk show host and producer

Rye Myers is known as the creator of a few talk shows (Image via rye_myers/Instagram)

Rye Myers is a popular talk show host and producer. He is also the founder of Rye Entertainment LLC and RyeMyers.com.

He has conducted interviews on several occasions, including the Tony Awards, Grammy Awards, Oscar Awards, and Emmy Awards. Nathan Lane, Susan Stroman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Billy Porter, and more famous people are on the list.

Numerous video interviews, red carpet coverage, live events, behind-the-scenes segments, and award show round-ups are hosted and produced by Myers. He has also assisted some creative teams in planning for celebrity interviews and other projects.

He has created a talk show titled Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and is also the host of the same. He is the host and producer of another talk show, Live with Rye!, which is available for streaming on YouTube.

Rye Myers has a YouTube channel with more than 50,000 subscribers and is also active on Instagram with around 2,256 followers.

What did Tony Danza say during the interview?

In a video clip of the interview, Rye Myers spoke to Tony Danza and producer Jamie deRoy. While Myers greeted the duo, Danza told him to relax and slow down. Myers mentioned that he was excited, and Danza replied:

"I know, I know, I know. OK."

Rye Myers @rye_myers 🫠



It’s him touching my face that has me a little 🫣.



But I handled it beautifully because I’m professional.



#redcarpet #celebritiesbehavingbadly #rude #broadway Want to see one of the more crazier moments from my time on the red carpets? Here it is with #TonyDanza It’s him touching my face that has me a little 🫣.But I handled it beautifully because I’m professional. Want to see one of the more crazier moments from my time on the red carpets? Here it is with #TonyDanza 😨🫠It’s him touching my face that has me a little 🫣. But I handled it beautifully because I’m professional.😉#redcarpet #celebritiesbehavingbadly #rude #broadway https://t.co/iVvmE0Kpxh

Myers ignored everything and questioned Danza about his favorite staple food in New York City. Danza seemed annoyed with the question, and he replied by saying:

"You know what you've got to do, buddy, you've got to come up with better questions."

Danza eventually walked away with deRoy, and Myers was shocked by the behavior he had to face from Danza's side. Myers wrote on TikTok that he understands that people sometimes prefer not to answer, but in that case, they can decide to pass.

While speaking to Page Six on Friday, Myers said that he was unhappy with whatever happened because he had grown up respecting Danza. He added that he expects Danza to be kind while speaking next time

