Alec Baldwin and 4 other actors who got caught up in criminal cases

One of the most popular and controversial recent cases involving high-profile actors is that of Alec Baldwin, one of Hollywood's most popular faces. The actor, known for his roles in numerous hit movies, found himself entangled in a criminal case after the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his upcoming movie Rust, scheduled to be released in October 2021.

Alec Baldwin was the film's executive producer and star and was handling a prop gun when it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The incident sparked discussions about the safety of weapons on film sets and led to Alec Baldwin facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.

However, Baldwin is just one of many actors who have been embroiled in criminal cases in the past. Here are some others have had to face the wrath of the law after committing some serious offences.

Alec Baldwin, Ezra Miller, and 3 other actors who are infamous for their past criminal conduct

1) Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin at the 2014 US Open - Day 1 (image via Getty Images)

There has been a recent update on Alec Baldwin's criminal case involving the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. As per the update, all charges filed against the actor have been dropped by the prosecutors.

Alec Baldwin and the armorer on the set of Rust were charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin, however, claimed that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun that killed Hutchins and that he was just pointing the Colt .45 pistol at her when it suddenly went off. The actor insisted that the crew members informed him about the gun not being loaded and that it was a "cold gun," meaning it was either unloaded or contained dummy rounds.

Baldwin faced allegations of involuntary manslaughter, which the prosecution stated they would drop, but added that the office would look into the matter further. More charges could also be filed. The Santa Fe district attorney's office also announced in February that it had dropped the gun enhancement charge against Baldwin, which would have resulted in a five-year sentence.

Filming for Rust has now resumed after it was stalled for 18 months due to the occurrence of the fatal shooting.

2) Matthew Broderick

In 1987, in Northern Ireland, Matthew Broderick (known for his roles in movies such as Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Godzilla, and The Cable Guy) was involved in an automobile accident that killed two people.

With his then-girlfriend Jennifer Grey, Broderick was driving a rental BMW when he crossed into the other lane and hit an oncoming car. While Broderick and Grey only suffered minor injuries, the mother and daughter who were in the other car were instantly killed.

Despite being accused of causing a fatal crash by careless driving, Matthew Broderick avoided jail time by paying a $175 fine. He later said that the incident had a significant effect on him and that in the years that followed, he battled depression and guilt.

3) Kevin Spacey

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of initiating s*xual advances towards him when Rapp was just 14 years old. Starting in 2017, this accusation marked the beginning of Spacey's downfall. More than 30 men eventually came forward to share their accounts of the abuse and harassment that they suffered at the hands of the actor, sparking a wave of comparable claims against Spacey.

The accusations against Spacey have led to a significant backlash in Hollywood. Netflix canceled Spacey's hit show House of Cards, and he was fired from the Ridley Scott movie All the Money in the World, which had already completed filming. Spacey has not played a major role since the allegations first surfaced, and his career has been effectively derailed as a result.

4) Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller faced numerous allegations against him in 2022, which worried his fans as they thought the actor wouldn't be able to reprise his role as The Flash. One of the allegations involved a video that went viral on social media, which showed Miller grabbing a woman by the throat and pushing her to the ground in a bar.

In August 2022, the actor was also charged over the alleged burglary of a house in Vermont, USA, for which he pleaded guilty in January 2023. The actor apologized for his actions and said that he was going through "a time of intense crisis" and was suffering from "complex mental health issues" for which he was undergoing treatment.

Ezra Miller is set to feature in DC Comics' upcoming 2023 movie, The Flash, alongside renowned actors such as Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

5) Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg @markwahlberg Witness the journey of the world’s most unlikely priest. Get No story quite like it.Witness the journey of the world’s most unlikely priest. Get #FatherStuMovie on Blu-ray and Digital. bit.ly/GetStuNow No story quite like it. 🙌 Witness the journey of the world’s most unlikely priest. Get #FatherStuMovie on Blu-ray and Digital. bit.ly/GetStuNow https://t.co/7yxEmkZLZt

Mark Wahlberg's criminal history dates back to his teenage years when he was involved in a series of violent incidents. In 1988, when he was just 16, Wahlberg attacked a Vietnamese man named Thanh Lam with a stick, while shouting racial slurs. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to two years in prison, of which he served 45 days.

In 1992, Wahlberg was involved in another violent incident when he assaulted two men, one of whom was left permanently blind in one eye. He was charged with assault and served 45 days in jail.

Alec Baldwin has appeared in numerous movies and is a much-loved figure in Hollywood. Whether the incident on the set of Rust was an accident or not, Alec Baldwin's career is still intact for now. Baldwin will most likely continue to appear in future movies as well, despite the prosecutors' statement saying that he is not absolved of "criminal culpability" and that a "follow-up investigation" will remain ongoing.

Poll : 0 votes