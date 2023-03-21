Every controversy Ezra Miller has been in so far

Ezra Miller's The Flash is slated for screening in June 2023. They have played the titular role in this movie and some previous projects - Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. However, the new DC movie has been getting quite a lot of negative attention lately as fans of the actor are disappointed with all the controversies they have gotten involved in.

Ezra Miller has been in the news for the wrong reasons for a long time. They are facing felony, burglary, and assault charges, among others. The star, who has been part of blockbuster releases previously, also faces chances of imprisonment.

In August 2022, Miller apologized for their behavior through a statement given to their media agency. They agreed to battle mental health issues and opted for treatment. Though pleading not guilty to the felony charges, they are yet to face the consequences of other charges brought against them.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour…I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Ezra Miller’s run-ins with the law started in 2011

Born in New Jersey, Ezra Miller enjoyed a financially comfortable upbringing. Their mother was a dancer while their father was a publisher. A high school dropout, they are trained as an opera singer.

Marijuana possession in 2011

Around the time they got success for their first noticeable role in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Ezra Miller got embroiled in a drugs case. This news was first exposed in the Pittsburg Post-Gazette at the time.

The traffic police caught them with a vegetable-like brown material that was considered marijuana. Though a New Jersey judge dismissed the possession, citations were issued against the actor for disorderly conduct. Ezra went ahead and told New York magazine that they did not need to hide the fact that they smoke pot.

Attention-grabbing acts 2015-2016

Ezra Miller was constantly in the news for different reasons in 2015. They received negative publicity for acts such as dressing as bare-chested Rihanna or publicly kissing a fan.

Disturbing behaviour on sets in 2019

While working on Asking for It and The Stand, the actor behaved weirdly on set and resorted to screaming, screeching and spitting. This was reported by Kevin Armstrong, an extra on the set of the show, via Business Insider. He went on to say that the actor often turned up with unusual wardrobe choices. Armstrong claimed that all these made the crew feel unsafe around them.

Choking a woman in 2020

This was the first unlawful act to affect Ezra Miller's reputation in public. In Reykjavik, Iceland, the actor got into an altercation in a bar and appeared to choke a woman. The scene was caught on camera outside the bar and the police were involved. Since no charges were pressed, the event never made it to the courts.

Trouble with Hawaiian police in 2022

The actor ended up getting arrested by the Hawaiian police in more than one case - forcefully obstructing the sidewalk, snatching a mic from a karaoke singer, and attacking a dart player.

In Hawaii, the case in the karaoke bar called for a bail amount of $500, after which the actor was released. Though a couple complained that Ezra had broken into their home, stolen their passport and wallet, and threatened to kill them, the charges were dropped.

Again, within a month, Ezra Miller was arrested for second-degree assault in Hawaii, horrifying their fans. They refused to leave a residence. They then turned violent and threw a chair, injuring a 26-year-old woman.

Restraining orders against Ezra in mid-2022

Ezra Miller was then accused of influencing and brainwashing Tokata Iron Eyes, a person of indigenous origin. Since Tokata turned 18 when the case was filed, the Tribal Court of North Dakota granted a restraining order to Tokata’s parents against Ezra Miller. The actor has been asked to stay away from the Iron Eyes couple and their family residence.

Around the same time, a Massachusetts judge granted an order of protection to a mother and her 12-year-old child from Miller. The order came against evidence of the likelihood of the danger of harassment.

Vermont burglary charges in August 2022

A neighbor from Miller’s Vermont farmhouse accused the actor of breaking into their property and stealing bottles of alcohol, for which Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty.

A 25-year-old mother and her 3 children were reported to be living on Ezra Miller’s property and have since gone missing. The actor claimed they have not lived with the woman for many months.

Press statement on mental health and treatment

In August 2022, the actor publicly came out with a statement that they were suffering from a complex mental illness and are treating the same. They also thanked family and friends who stood by them during trying times.

Vermont burglary case: October 2022 and January 2023

In October 2022, Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to the burglary charges pressed by the Vermont neighbor. In January this year, the celebrity pleaded guilty to trespassing on the neighbour’s property to avoid jail time. They paid a $500 fine and agreed to a one-year probation with 41 other conditions.

The actor has already reaffirmed their commitment towards The Flash movie and has started working on the finishing process. Since they care about the character and the franchise, they apologized to the DC production team for the negative publicity.

