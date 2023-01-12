“Dodging jail time like the real life flash”: Ezra Miller dissed after pleading guilty in trespassing and burglary case

After pleading not guilty to felony burglary charges in October 2022, Ezra Miller has now entered a guilty plea for a lesser trespassing charge. All of this happened after the American actor was accused of stealing three liquor bottles from a neighbor's pantry. Allegedly, the incident took place on May 1, 2022.
The Flash star is represented by attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot, who has submitted a plea agreement with the Vermont Superior Court’s Criminal Division. Miller was allegedly charged with trespassing, two counts of breaking into an unoccupied home, and petit larceny.
Hence, with the dismissal of their charges, the actor does not have to serve a jail time of 25 years. Instead, the actor now faces an 89-90 day suspension, one-year probation, and a fine of $500.
Furthermore, it is being reported that Miller’s change of plea hearing is scheduled for Friday, January 13, 2023. However, the netizens are now reacting to the whole scenario, as the internet slams Ezra Miller for trespassing and burglary. One social media user took to Twitter and said:
“Dodging jail time like the real-life flash.”
“And as soon as he Ezra gets out, he will be back to his old self”: Netizens slam Ezra Miller after entering a guilty plea for trespassing.
While getting the charges dropped and reducing jail time might be such a relief for Ezra Miller, on the other hand, netizens do not seem to be happy with the decision and the guilty plea. One social media user discussed the whole scenario and how Ezra will be back to being their old self once they are out. The social media user said:
This incident of trespassing and burglary is not the first time Miller has faced allegations of wrongdoing. In early 2022, the actor’s video of apparently choking a female patron in a bar in Reykjavik went viral. While the case was closed without any arrest or charges, Ezra Miller was again hauled twice in Hawaii when they threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman during a private gathering in Pāhoa.
They were also hauled for disorderly conduct in a karaoke bar. Apart from this, Miller also faced allegations of s*xual abuse and harassment. However, at the time of the most recent incident, the police explained how the officials found several bottles of alcohol within the residence while the homeowners were not present.
Furthermore, all the evidence was collected through surveillance videos and statements. Ezra Miller addressed the situation a few months back and said:
"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."
They also apologized for their actions and said:
“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour,” they added. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
Additionally, Ezra Miller stated that they would seek mental health treatment as they believed that most of these incidents occurred because of the same.