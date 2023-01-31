Ezra Miller has been the Flash of DCEU for quite a few years now. However, recent controversies surrounding the actor have brought forth doubts about their continuity in the role, leading to speculations about Miller being replaced by another actor.

Since there is no definite information about the same from the Warner Brothers studio or DCEU, everything known so far is based on joining the dots from various reactions and comments. Incidentally, a lot is riding on the reaction to the long-awaited movie, The Flash.

The Flash actor has apologized for their controversial behavior, which may make producers rethink the move to replace them. However, mixed reactions from Miller’s fans are another point to consider regarding their retention in the role. This story digs into whatever information is available on this issue.

What is the executive teams’ approach towards replacing Ezra Miller?

Ezra Miller has legal cases against them (Image via DC and WB)

The Flash has been the center of controversy for numerous reasons, ever since it was announced in 2014. Now, the film is finally slated for a summer 2023 release.

Ezra Miller, who plays the titular role, became embroiled in multiple legal issues in the interim period. Miller plays the role of Barry Allen in the solo movie, but it is unclear whether they will continue to do so in the future.

The decision may ultimately boil down to David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Brothers, or Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca, both of whom are heads of the company. Meanwhile, James Gunn is the one calling the shots at DCU.

Zaslav had to take a stand against the board of WB Discovery to schedule the upcoming Flash movie for June 2023. Under Gunn and Peter Safran, DCU has been making some pretty big moves, key among them being shelving Batgirl and changing Superman. Gunn has already urged fans to expect a kind of reset in the new DCU.

Ezra Miller as the Flash: Fans' responses

Fans of Ezra Miller are open to a Flash franchise existing outside the DC canon – an Arrowverse or Elseworlds approach.

The DC chiefs have also hinted that they will value the opinions and choices of viewers before they arrive at a final decision about the character.

𝐆𝐎𝐃𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐖𝐀𝐑 ✨ @GoddessOfWvr How can you kick Henry Cavill out, swap Jason Momoa’s Aquaman for Lobo and keep Ezra Miller as The Flash (allegedly)? Like huh? How can you kick Henry Cavill out, swap Jason Momoa’s Aquaman for Lobo and keep Ezra Miller as The Flash (allegedly)? Like huh? https://t.co/ATPbPVa1lK

Ezra Miller issuing a public apology for their controversial behavior and opening up about mental health issues has partly influenced public opinion about them, though some continue to refer to them as a repeat offender. As such, many movie-watchers have started speculating on other actors to fill the role.

For many fans, Grant Gustin is a popular choice to present the character. They believe that Gustin is a great actor and fits the role well.

Other movie-goers feel Dylan O’Brien will do a good job at replacing Ezra Miller as Flash. As mentioned before, WB Discovery has expressed no plans or opinions regarding this matter.

Allen Wang @dcrevamped As great as Ezra Miller has been with the Flash, I still think I would love to see @dylanobrien in that role. He just gives off Barry Allen vibes to me. As great as Ezra Miller has been with the Flash, I still think I would love to see @dylanobrien in that role. He just gives off Barry Allen vibes to me. https://t.co/JIcxCJxx7c

Some fans, however, do not agree with the replacement and do not approve of the popular choices for the role.

One fan claimed that Gustin is a good fit for the role of Flash in DCTV, while Ezra Miller is just right as DCEU’s Flash.

kris @hvwkgirl ezra miller: great actor who deserves to be the flash in dceu

grant gustin: great actor who deserves to be the flash in dctv ezra miller: great actor who deserves to be the flash in dceugrant gustin: great actor who deserves to be the flash in dctv

Despite such fan support, it is important to note that Miller's future in the role may be jeopardized if their offenses earn them a prison sentence.

Will Ezra Miller face the possibility of being replaced?

The Flash will hit screens in June 2023 (Image via DC and WB)

There are two possible answers to whether Miller might be replaced.

If the upcoming movie turns out to be a smash hit, the DC executive team may consider giving the actor another opportunity. For fans who identified Miller as the Flash, this would be good news. The fact that some fans want them back, while WB executives are amenable to working with them, further leaves open the chance that Ezra may not be replaced.

However, the actor may get replaced as DCU under James Gunn is in reboot mode. They may want to do away with the character or start afresh with someone else as the speedster superhero.

With so much to consider, including Ezra’s probable term in prison, the makers might not want to renew their contract with the actor.

