New DC Studios slate confirmed: 6 major announcements to expect soon by James Gunn

James Gunn has confirmed that part of his new slate of the “DC Universe” will be revealed by the end of January. So far, it is known that Dwayne Johnson won’t get to star in Black Adam 2, Henry Cavill won’t be returning, and Patty Jenkins is not directing Wonder Woman 3.

All this means that James Gunn is going for a rebooted DC universe. Other recast announcements haven’t been made yet because four DC movies are coming this year, and their ticket sales will deplete if people come to know that Gal Gadot won’t be Wonder Woman anymore, Zachary Levi won’t be Shazam, and so on.

Gunn also promised that the new DC Universe is being planned for the next 10 years and will span across movies, TV, and animation. So, keeping 2023’s slate and the rest of the pre-revealed information in mind, the following movies and TV series could be included in James Gunn’s DCU Phase 1.

A crossover event, a Green Lantern series, and other announcements James Gunn might make for his new DC universe

1) A new Superman movie

It has been confirmed that James Gunn is writing a new Superman movie focusing on the earlier part of Superman’s life. So, it won’t feature Henry Cavill, who is 39 years old. Instead, we can presume that someone like Jacob Elordi, who is just 25 years old, ticks all the boxes to become the next Clark Kent.

The casting announcements will come much later. As of now, we might get an official announcement for the next Superman project that David Zazlav, James Gunn, and Peter Safran are prioritizing over every other DC project.

2) Modern-day Wonder Woman movie

Warner Bros. was looking forward to Wonder Woman 3, but they didn’t prefer Patty Jenkins’ treatment. So, she isn’t directing the Wonder Woman threequel. Instead, we should expect a modern-day take on Diana since two period pieces are already made on the character.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is still going to appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. So, her DCEU exit hasn’t been announced yet. But the writing is on the wall for a new actress to take the Wonder Woman baton forward in James Gunn’s rebooted universe film.

3) Green Lantern series and a movie

It was reported that Greg Berlanti’s Green Lantern series for HBO Max was canceled. But James Gunn called those rumors “fake.” Moreover, another producer working on the project, Andy Behbakht, recently told fans it is “still in development.”

So, its official announcement could come when James Gunn announces his slate. Along with the series, a tie-in “Green Lantern Corps. space adventures” movie could also be announced.

4) Unexpected DC film(s)

Besides all the expected movie announcements, we should speculate about an odd curve ball being thrown at us by Mr. Gunn. He came up with Peacemaker, which turned out to be a very well-made series. Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad prove he likes bringing C-list unknown characters to the forefront.

Keeping that in mind, Gunn could announce a new movie based on someone like Martian Manhunter or Captain Atom. Both are insanely powerful characters who deserve their own films. Or maybe, it could be a Lobo movie featuring Jason Momoa as the Main Man.

5) Unannounced DC series

While we may not get Peacemaker season 2 now, James Gunn also teased another “secret” series that he was working on in the past. So, that could be a part of Gunn’s new slate.

There is a chance that it could turn out to be a Gotham City Sirens show featuring Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and other ground-level female superheroes/villains of the DC Universe.

6) A crossover event

Since the new announcement is believed to be the first Phase of Gunn’s slate, all the aforementioned projects should culminate in a final crossover event that transcends the franchise into its second phase.

That means we could get a Justice League announcement where the World’s finest DC heroes unite just like the Avengers assembled against Loki towards the end of MCU's Phase 1.

Final thoughts

Projects for Shazam, Aquaman, and Batman will not be announced because we already have Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2 arriving this year. And Matt Reeves is working on The Batman 2 as well. So, Gunn may not want to introduce a competitor against that.

Although this is all speculative, we may never get a Batman solo movie in Gunn’s DCU, even though he is said to play a huge role in the franchise.

