10 upcoming MCU projects to look forward to in 2023

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing every year. Starting with Iron Man (arguably The Incredible Hulk), the MCU now has more than 30 releases to its credit.

Marvel Studios have really upped their game recently, as we are currently witnessing the release of MCU Phase 4, while MCU Phases 5 and 6 are already planned.

In this article, we look at 10 upcoming Marvel projects to watch out for in 2023. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being the MCU's last big-screen outing for its fourth phase, the studio has a lot planned for viewers in 2023.

Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and 8 other MCU projects lined up for 2023

1) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man, The Wasp and Cassie (Image via Marvel)

Starting off with MCU Phase 5 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We see the long-teased trip around the Quantum Realm with a lot of unexpected twists.

Introducing Kang The Conqueror in all his glory, the MCU will kick off the Multiverse Saga with this film. While the saga will introduce a lot more new characters, we will start off with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Lang's daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton).

The film is scheduled for a February 17, 2023 release.

2) Secret Invasion

A fan-made poster for Secret Invasion mini-series (Image via Marvel)

MCU's Secret Invasion finally got a trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.

The show will give viewers insight into the Skrulls and their ongoing invasion of Earth. Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will make an MCU appearance after Avengers: Infinity War, this time to save the Earth once more (probably for the millionth time in his life). The six-episode series will also feature Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross, who was saved from prison by Okoye in the Midnight Angel armor. Ben Mendelsohn will be seen playing a huge role as Talos.

The MCU series will be released in early 2023 on Disney+.

3) What IF...? Season 2

What If...? Season 2 (Image via Marvel)

What If...? Season 1 hooked viewers by reintroducing them to characters and heroes they already knew, but showcasing their storylines in an alternate universe.

We've already seen a Star Lord T'Challa, a Killmonger who worked with Tony Stark and finally a peek into Marvel Zombies.

What If...? Season 2 is in the works and should arrive sometime in early 2023.

4) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

An artwork for Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Marvel)

Guardians Vol.3 is set up directly after the events of Endgame, and features Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) still trying to process the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña).

The James Gunn movie is once again about the Guardians of the Galaxy teaming up to take on a trip around the universe to save it from inevitable destruction. We finally get to see Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), whose entry was teased in the Guardians Vol. 2 post-credit scene.

The film is set to release on May 5, 2023.

5) Echo

Echo from the MCU mini-series Hawkeye (Image via Marvel)

Maya Lopez is finally set to make her appearance at the MCU after the Hawkeye mini-series.

Alaqua Cox's character returns to Oklahoma, where she has to embrace her Native American roots. She will have to deal with her past, and fight Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Fisk is her adoptive father, whom she got in the face at the end of Hawkeye.

Daredevil will also appear on the show. It will be released in the summer of 2023.

6) Loki Season 2

An image of Loki (Image via Marvel)

Loki was seemingly a mini-series, but at the end of Season 1, we saw a message which revealed that Loki will return. The number of setups in the show lays the groundwork for the upcoming Multiverse saga, which some might even argue has already begun with He Who Remains' death.

The upcoming season will pick up right where Loki season 1 ended, and we'll likely witness a variant of Kang in the series. It's also set for a 2023 summer release.

7) X-Men ‘97

A poster of X-Men: The Animated Series (Image via Marvel)

The MCU is finally going to release a project that is based around the X-Men.

X-Men ‘97 serves as a direct continuation of the X-Men: The Animated Series. Beau DeMayo is the head writer for the show, while most of the cast from the original series will reprise their roles.

It'll be released sometime in the fall of 2023.

8) Ironheart

Ironheart from Black Panther 2 (Image via Marvel)

Ironheart will focus on Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams as she makes her way back to her life after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Thorne is joined by Parker Robbins, who plays the mystical dark magician ally to Williams' technologically advanced Ironheart. The series has finished with filming and is currently in its post-production phase.

It's set for a fall 2023 release.

9) Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha Harkness from WandaVision

Agatha Harkness is making her comeback in the MCU after playing a major villain in WandaVision.

While the plot of the show remains mystifying, word on the block is that it is going to be a dark comedy. WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer is writing for the show. Kathryn Hahn will play the titular role along with Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata.

The show is likely to be released in the third quarter of 2023.

10) The Marvels

A poster for The Marvels (Image via Marvel)

The Marvels serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel while continuing the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series.

With Nia DaCosta serving as the director, The Marvels shows Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) caught up in a bit of a problem - Every time they use their powers, they get swapped. The series will feature all three of them teaming up to understand why it is happening.

Nick Fury will also be in the film, while Zawe Ashton plays the villain. It's set for a July 28, 2023 release.

Final thoughts

MCU Phase 5 is set to bring us a lot more later on as well, with Captain America: New World Order, Blade, Thunderbolts and Deadpool 3 lined up as some of the biggest offerings set for 2024. The Kang Dynasty will bring everything together in the same way Avengers: Infinity War did to make way for Endgame.

It's clear that we are going to see a version (or variants) of Kang who will pose a threat bigger than our heroes have ever seen. However, with the MCU bringing in almost a new age of superheroes after the Infinity saga, it's not a stretch to say that we won't see a bigger spectacle in the making than this.

