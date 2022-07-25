What is Marvel 1602? What If...? Season 2 SDCC trailer teases episodes based on Neil Gaiman's comic series

What If...? Season 2 dropped some new info during its recent Comic-Con panel. Going as far as showcasing a new episode from the show's upcoming season featuring Captain Carter, there was also a confirmation for season three.

With a general idea of what episodes we might see in the show, one concerning a story by Neil Gaiman stood out.

Screen Talk @ScreenTalk One episode of the upcoming ‘WHAT IF?’ series is set to be based off the 2003 limited comic series Marvel: 1602 which places superheroes in the Elizabethan Era. One episode of the upcoming ‘WHAT IF?’ series is set to be based off the 2003 limited comic series Marvel: 1602 which places superheroes in the Elizabethan Era. https://t.co/JDG9XqqgyD

In a new trailer for What If...? Season 2 exclusively shown to the audience in Hall H of Comic-Con, the teaser reportedly featured a few shots that resembled the storyline of Marvel 1602. A story by Neil Gaiman, it looks like the storyline might be getting adapted for the upcoming season.

Exploring Marvel 1602 storyline amidst reports of adaptation for What If...? Season 2

Marvel 1602 comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

With it now almost confirmed that Marvel 1602 is going to be a part of Marvel's What If...? Season 2, let's talk more about this story.

Created by Neil Gaiman and Andy Kubert in August 2003, Marvel 1602 takes place on Earth-311 in the Marvel universe.

Marvel 1602 sees some of the biggest superheroes in the Marvel universe appear 400 years earlier than they are supposed to. When on Earth-460, Purple Man became the President-For-Life, and a bunch of heroes had either died or were being hunted down.

With only Captain America remaining, he would be sent to the past of Earth-616 by Purple Man.

Spider-Man in Marvel 1602 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The arrival of Captain America caused a destabilization in time, which caused many heroes to appear in the year 1602. However, that timeline would get fixed when Captain returned to his timeline.

Earth-311 is pretty much the same as Earth-616 but in the 1602 period. Many famous landmarks like Latveria exist, which is then also ruled by Count Otto Von Doom.

The Mutants also exist in this world and are referred to as witchbreeds. Charles Xavier in this universe also goes by the name of Carlos Javier.

In the same way, many iconic heroes get an alternate name and look that fits with the period's style.

Thor in Marvel 1602 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Dinosaurs exist in this world as well and are referred to as "leather wings" or "thunder lizards." It's a very interesting take on the Marvel universe which brings a period piece setting to an already established world and puts its own spin on it.

With Neil Gaiman taking the lead, you know you are in for quite the unique time.

With the inclusion of Marvel 1602 in What If...? Season 2, we are set to get one bizarre episode that will feature all the goodness of an Elseworlds story.

We will get a bunch of new concepts as well that will see Tony Stark stuck on the planet of Sakaar and a new outing featuring Captain Carter.

Film Devotion @FilmDevotion Neil Gaiman revealed he pitched a Marvel 1602 film but it was rejected by the old regime of marvel executives. #SDCC2022 Neil Gaiman revealed he pitched a Marvel 1602 film but it was rejected by the old regime of marvel executives. #SDCC2022 https://t.co/qHUu0HhYG2

Until then, let's wait for What If...? Season 2, which releases in early 2023 on Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far