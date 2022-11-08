Marvel's Secret Invasion: Expected Release Date, Streaming platform, total episodes, and more

Marvel's Secret Invasion recently got its first trailer on Marvel's D23 panel. The show is full of intrigue and mystique since it is about a race of shape-shifters trying to take over Earth.

The Skrulls share their history with Nick Fury. Captain Marvel has an obvious connection to them, as she is part Kree, the race the Skrulls have been at constant war with.

The release date for Marvel's Secret Invasion is set for sometime in early 2023. Fans can rest assured that they'll finally see perhaps the most pivotal mini-series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the trailer for the upcoming series was recently released.

Marvel's Secret Invasion cast & streaming platform

The mini-series went under production in September 2021 and concluded in April 2022. It was shot in multiple places, including, Halifax, and London's Bond Court and Greek Street.

Samuel L. Jackson is returning for his role as the iconic binding force of the Avengers, Nick Fury. Cobie Smulders comes back as Maria Hill, while Ben Mendelsohn takes up the mantle of Talos, the shape-shifting Skrull ally for Fury.

Others in the cast include Don Cheadle as War Machine/James "Rhodey" Rhodes, Martin Freeman as the CIA agent Everett K. Ross, and Olivia Colman. Emilia Clarke is also joining the MCU in an undisclosed role, alongside Kingsley Ben-Adir.

However, there have been reports that Emilia Clarke is playing the role of Abigail Brand, a Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division (S.W.O.R.D.) agent. Born of an alien woman and a mutant man, Abigail has the ability to control flames to extremely hot temperatures. Her ability to burn through highly durable objects makes her quite a formidable threat.

Secret Invasion's synopsis and trailer

Marvel has ironically kept the larger details of Secret Invasion a secret. Even though we could be getting the show in the next three to six months, we still don't have a release date for the mini-series.

The D23 Secret Invasion trailer reveals little about the upcoming Marvel offering but gives away the idea that it is going to be intense. This is not the first time Nick Fury has fought off infiltration from an enemy. During the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America, Black Widow, and Nick Fury managed to fight off and dismantle HYDRA.

The synopsis of the show gives very little detail as well. The official Marvel synopsis for the show basically outlines the threat of a Skrull invasion that has been building up over the last few years.

Nick Fury takes it upon himself to fight it off and even says that he is the only one standing between the Skrulls and a full-blown invasion of the planet.

Final thoughts

This is going to be the first time Jackson has played the role of Nick Fury since the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. director was last seen present on the space station right at the end of the film.

Speculation from fans suggests that the film might be a prologue to The Marvels, in the same way that WandaVision set the scene for the events of Doctor Strange 2. Brie Larson is returning as the extraterrestrial superhero in Captain Marvel 2, which is likely to have a connection to the series.

This might be the last time we might see Fury's character. The bleak nature of the trailer suggests that things are going to get ugly. However, with the potential addition of another mutant, and a massive extraterrestrial event on Earth will significantly expand the MCU.

