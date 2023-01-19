Alec Baldwin: Involuntary manslaughter sentence length, definition, and jail time explored

Following a year-long investigation, Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside prop armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In October 2021, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun loaded with live ammunition on the set of the Western drama Rust. The bullet pierced through Hutchins' chest before exiting and striking writer-director Joel Souza on the shoulder.

On Thursday, January 19, 2022, Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. This will be done after investigators conclude that the actor unintentionally but unlawfully killed the cinematographer. Baldwin was supposedly unaware that the gun was loaded with a live round at the time.

Involuntary manslaughter refers to the accidental killing of an individual stemming from negligence or recklessness. As per federal guidelines, the charges carry a 10 to 18-month sentence.

Officials said that the duo will be tried by a jury and added that if convicted, they will face up to 18 months in jail and will be fined $5,000.

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter by the end of the month

On Thursday, Santa Fe's District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced in a statement that by the end of the month, Alec Baldwin and prop armorer Hannah Gutierrez will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the negligent killing of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on the set of Rust when he fired a prop gun with live ammunition that killed the cinematographer. However, the actor was unaware that the gun was loaded with a live round as he was told that the weapon was safe to use by Dave Halls, the movie's assistant director.

As per Forbes, Halls, who handed the weapon to Baldwin, was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon for announcing to the crew that the weapon was a “cold gun” indicating that it was safe to use. The assistant director accepted a plea bargain and was offered a suspended sentence with a six-month probation.

While announcing the charges against the pair, the prosecutor said that after a year-long investigation, officials have found sufficient evidence to support the charges against the actor and the prop armorer. Authorities added that the investigation determined that the duo was liable for the incident that claimed the life of their colleague.

In a statement, Santa Fe's District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said:

"Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. After a thorough review of the evidence... I have determined that there is sufficient evidence. On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

The district attorney said that the actor will, however, not be charged for wounding Joel Souza, who suffered a shoulder injury and was discharged from the hospital. Baldwin is yet to comment on the charges.

