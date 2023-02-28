What is Farrah Abraham's daughter's age? Teen Mom star responds to backlash over divisive lip piercings

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham defended her decision to support her daughter Sophia in getting new face piercings on her 14th birthday. In an Instagram video on Tuesday, February 28, Abraham addressed the backlash over her daughter’s lip and ear piercings and said:

“Parent Shamers I will always have a door open for you as I was once like you, I know what I’m not for and I know teen’s need a lot of compassion right now.”

In a separate interview with TMZ, the My Teenage Dream Ended author stated that she is happy that her daughter is not experimenting with drugs, alcohol, and s*x.

Abraham mentioned that she wishes the best for her daughter and wants her to be happy, even if she has to agree to her lip piercings. While several parents are slamming Abraham for her daughter’s piercings, the Teen Mom alum said that she made sure professional piercers were involved.

She further mentioned that people should prefer taking care of their children because most of them at her daughter’s age are “already boozing, experimenting with drugs, dating, and having s*x.” Abraham added that these things are more dangerous than a piercing.

Farrah Abraham posts a video of her daughter's facial piercings

On February 23, Farrah Abraham posted a video on TikTok and Instagram featuring her daughter Sophia where she got six facial piercings on her 14th birthday. The caption of the post stated:

"Happy 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you can match your snake can you even eat your cake?"

Several netizens did not like that she was supporting her daughter with piercings, but while speaking to InTouch Weekly on February 23, she said that she did not want to embarrass her daughter. Abraham stated that she loves and supports her daughter and has full support for whatever she wants to achieve in her life. She added:

"The mom shamers should recognize that some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That's part of a teen journey as I don't have my belly button piercing anymore."

This is not the first time that Abraham has been slammed for supporting her daughter. A similar thing happened last year when Sophia got her septum pierced on her 13th birthday.

Farrah spoke to TMZ at the time and said that the current generation is different and that she would prefer her daughter get the piercing by a professional instead of doing it herself.

She said that her daughter has not done anything illegal and that she wishes her the best in her teen years, and it is fine if Sophia decides to get more piercings.

Sophia Abraham is known for her appearances on all four seasons of Teen Mom with Farrah Abraham. She was also featured in her mother's music video for Blowin.

