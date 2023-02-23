What happened to John Schneider's wife? All about his children as Dukes of Hazzard star mourns spouse's death

John Schneider's wife, Alicia Allain, recently passed away on February 22, 2023, at the age of 53. Her cause of death remains unknown, although she had been struggling with cancer for a long time.

Schneider paid tribute to his late wife on Facebook by sharing two pictures, with the first featuring Allain, followed by another where John was holding her hand. The caption read:

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

A private funeral has been planned and family members have requested that everyone pray for all of them.

American singer and actor John Schneider is a father of three children

John Schneider is well-known for his performances in different films and TV shows alongside his albums and singles. The country music singer is also the father of three children as a result of his relationship history.

John Schneider is a father of three kids from his previous relationship (Image via Getty Images)

John first tied the knot with television personality and Miss America winner Tawny Little in 1983. Hpwever, the pair separated in 1986. Schneider then exchanged vows with Elly Castle in July 1993. She is the mother of two children, Leah and Chasen, from her previous marriage and the duo later welcomed a daughter named Karis.

Karis is an actress and has appeared in the 2006 film Collier & Co., which also featured her father in an important role. Meanwhile, Chasen has also pursued his career in the same field and has appeared in many films and plays. Leah is also a part of the entertainment industry and has appeared in Project Runaway and Project Runaway All Stars.

Castle later appealed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences in 2014. She stated that the separation was the only way their children would be fine, but it severely impacted Schneider's bonding with them.

Moreover, in 2018, while speaking to ET, the country music singer said that he does not have any further contact with his kids but expects them to return to him sometime in the future.

Alicia Allain collaborated with her husband, John Schneider, on a few projects

Alicia Allain was born in 1969 and was featured in projects like Leather Jackets, Caged Fear, The Badge, Stand on It!, and Half Lives. She worked as a makeup artist for different movies.

Alicia was the owner of Maven Entertainment and later became the personal and professional manager of John Schneider. The duo were romantically linked in 2015, following which they tied the knot in 2019.

Apart from being husband and wife, the pair collaborated on a few movies and around 110 singles.

