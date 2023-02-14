What happened to AC McCullough? Funeral arrangements announced for beloved radio DJ

Popular radio host AC McCullough passed away on February 10, 2023, at the age of 76. He was at the Regency East Hospital when he breathed his last. His cause of death was revealed to be from complications arising out of a short illness.

Following his demise, his funeral arrangements were revealed. His obituary states that the calling hours are scheduled to be held on February 16 at the Sterling McCullough-Williams Funeral Home at 10 am and will be followed by the funeral the same day at 11 am.

Jayne @NoJustice22 @Hot101FM Rest in peace AC McCullough. Such a nice guy, and a pleasure to meet. Thank you and Kelly for the treasured memory. Heaven has gained another angel!! @Hot101FM Rest in peace AC McCullough. Such a nice guy, and a pleasure to meet. Thank you and Kelly for the treasured memory. Heaven has gained another angel!! https://t.co/Jjjyk4yrYn

✌🏻 @NEENAwith_2Es AC McCullough passed away and I am not okay. AC McCullough passed away and I am not okay.

For the funeral, masks have been marked compulsory for all guests. All those who wish to send flowers to AC’s family can visit the official website of Sympathy Flowers & Gifts.

A television tribute is also scheduled to air on February 14 at 7.10 am on Fox, 12.22 pm on WKBN, 5.08 pm on MyYTV, and 7.27 pm on WYTV.

AC McCullough was a part of the radio industry for over half a century

AC McCullough was a well-known face on radio in all these years (Image via HenryJGomez/Twitter)

AC McCullough was known for his appearances on the local radio station WHOT-FM. According to a bio on WHOT’s website, McCullough was following HOT 101 since he was a kid, and when he later joined the radio station, he felt like his dream came true.

He completed his graduation from East High School in 1965 and enrolled at Youngstown State University. He then joined as an SPC 4 in the U.S. Army for three years and served during the Vietnam War. McCullough also mentioned in his bio that he loved music. He added:

“If there is one thing that bridges the gap between ages, races and religions, it is music, and I am proud to be a part of the team that brings the best music on the planet to your radio.”

Fred Woak, who is popular for his appearances on WNIO-AM, WNCD-FM, and WYFM, said that AC was off air for a long time. He mentioned that when he last met McCullough, he was looking fine. According to Woak:

“I think people really picked up on that, just his whole demeanor … His voice was unique, very conversational, and him and Kelly had this natural give-and-take, not a lot of fake laughter, a really nice conversational connection.”

2020 marked 50 years of his appearance on radio and on the occasion, he said that he loved his job and recalled his first show at the Campbell-based WHOT studios in 1970.

He collaborated with several other radio stars during his successful career, including Kelly Stevens, and they hosted a show together called AC and Kelly in the Morning.

AC McCullough is survived by his wife Amy Hazlett, son Aaron, and daughters Alexis and Ashley.

