How old is Hillary Vaughn? All about Peter Doocy's wife as Fox news reporters welcome first child together

Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn welcomed a baby girl on February 1 with her husband Peter Doocy. The couple have named their daughter Bridget Blake Doocy.

In an interview with People, Vaughn said that she was preparing to become a mother for a long time. She quipped:

“Baby Bridget – can you give us a comment? Are you hungry or gassy, or both? Trying to get an on-the-record answer is tough!”

Bill Melugin @BillFOXLA



She is gonna be able to ask some QUESTIONS when she gets older!



Both parents aces at what they do. Huge congratulations to both @pdoocy & @hillary__vaughn on the birth of their baby girl!

Hillary has gained recognition over the years for her flawless work in the field of journalism.

Born on June 10, 1989, Hillary Vaughn is 32 years old and is currently working for the Fox Business Network as a correspondent. She has previously worked with Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Fox 32, Fox 13, Fox 2, and Fox 5, among others.

She enrolled at a Christian boarding school, and later finished her graduation with a degree in Broadcast, Journalism, and Communications from the United States. She joined the Fox News junior reporter program in 2014 and moved to Fox Network in 2016.

She was also a member of the second class of the Junior Reporter Program at Fox News, where she polished her on-the-ground reporting skills. She became a field reporter in 2016 and traveled to various countries around the world, covering events featuring well-known personalities.

Vaughn is known for covering presidential campaigns in the USA and the latest updates that were coming out during the Covid-19 pandemic. She was a ground reporter in Des Moines, Iowa before the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.

She has been featured in various political TV shows on Fox News, including The Claman Countdown, Varney and Company, and Mornings with Maria Bartiromo.

She has accumulated a lot of wealth from her television career and reportedly earns around $75,000 every month.

Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy’s family members express their joy

Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy's family members are happy following the arrival of the baby girl (Image via pdoocy/Instagram)

Following the birth of their daughter recently, Hillary Vaughn stated that she was traveling to Capitol Hill when her water broke. She knew the offices of the senators who were doctors and had already met Senator Barrasso a day earlier, who told her to contact him if there was a problem.

Peter’s father Steve has also expressed his happiness and in an interview with People. He said:

“When I wrote a book on fatherhood, I highlighted a famous quote that, ‘There are three stages of a man’s life: he believes in Santa Claus, he doesn’t believe in Santa Claus, he is Santa Claus.’ Peter, congratulations, you just made it to fatherhood’s third round.”

Vaughn and Doocy began dating in 2017. Doocy was also working for Fox News at the time and they later got engaged. The pair tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in April 2021.

Peter Doocy has been a White House correspondent for Fox News. He was initially a general assignment reporter.

