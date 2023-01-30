Marc Anthony net worth: Fortune explored amid lavish star-studded wedding to Nadia Ferreira

Singer Marc Anthony recently exchanged vows with popular model Nadia Ferreira in a lavish wedding ceremony on January 28 at the Miami-based Perez Art Museum.

Nadia’s wedding outfit had intricate lace details with a long tail, and was designed by Galia Lahav. Marc opted for a Christian Dior outfit.

The wedding was attended by the pair’s family members, including two of Marc’s children from his previous marriages.

Other famous personalities in attendance were David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi, and more.

Marc Anthony earned a lot from his successful career in the music industry

Marc Anthony has gained recognition for his albums like Otra Nota, Todo a Su Tiempo, Amar Sin Mentiras, El Cantante, Iconos, 3.0, and more. He has also appeared in a few films like Natural Hackers, The Substitute, Bringing Out The Dead, and In the Heights.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 54-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million. He has delivered many hit albums and singles in the last few years, which has contributed to his overall wealth.

Marc Anthony has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

In 2018, Anthony bought a mansion in Florida for $19 million, which he then sold for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He was also the owner of another property in Tarzana, California, which was purchased for $4.125 million and sold for $3.2 million in 2018.

That apart, he owns various other properties in places like New York, the Dominican Republic, and Long Island. His mansion in the Dominican Republic is spread over around 10,000 sq. ft. of land and reportedly features two pools, various cabanas, and a bedroom big enough to fit 24 people.

Marc collaborated with entrepreneur Henry Cardenas in 2012 and started the Maestro Cares Foundation. The organization has contributed to the opening of different schools and orphanages at various locations.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got engaged in 2022

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira made their relationship public through social media last year, sharing a picture of themselves from inside a flight at the time.

In May 2022, the duo revealed at a restaurant in Miami that they were engaged. Nadia later posted a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram.

Marc has tied the knot thrice in the past with Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez, and Shannon De Lima. He had a son with a police officer named Debbie Rosado. Following his marriage to Torres, he became the father of two more sons, Cristian and Ryan. He and Jennifer are parents to twins Emme and Maximilian.

Marc Anthony has released 13 albums and 49 singles in his musical career and his latest album, Pa’lla Voy, was released in March 2022. Nadia Ferreira won the title of Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021 and has been featured on the covers of popular magazines.

