Who is Tim Abou-Nasr? All about Paige Howard's husband as Ron Howard officiates daughter's wedding

Paige Howard is now married to actor and singer Tim Abou-Nasr. Paige’s sister and actress Bryce Dallas Howard shared the moments from her sister’s wedding alongside expressing her love for Paige. She said:

“Congratulations to the newlywed couple @paigecarlylehoward & timmyabou!! Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can’tt imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!”

The Jurassic World: Dominion star revealed everything about the wedding ceremony and a shoutout to the wedding officiant and her father, Ron Howard. She recalled that when her sister walked down the aisle, they gasped.

Bryce’s Instagram post also had a picture of Paige Howard and Tim Abou-Nasr sharing a kiss at the altar and a video of Ron declaring them husband and wife. There was also a snapshot of Bryce, Paige, and Ron together. Bryce was seen in a light green dress with a flower crown.

Everything is known about Paige Howard's husband

Tim About-Nasr is a guitarist and singer (Image via timmyabou/Instagram)

Tim Abou-Nasr is a singer and guitarist in Denali Square at McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali National Park, Alaska. He also sings and plays for a two-person band called The Broadway Buskers.

His parents gave him his first guitar at 13 for his birthday. He wanted to play the guitar, inspired by the fictional character Marty McFly. Tim grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and found Alaska radically different. He had never seen mountains before.

The 41-year-old is also an actor and has appeared in films like Hillbilly Energy, Santa Claus, IN, The Smiler and others. His bio on his website states that he has been singing since he was 16. It says:

"When I was 16 years old, my father employed me as a poolside entertainment at the country club he managed. I've been digging ever since. From the mountains of Alaska to the subways of New York City, I aim to facilitate new memories through the songs we all know and love."

His wife, Paige Howard, is an actress who has made guest appearances on TV shows like Medium and 90210. Her first feature film was the comedy-drama film Adventureland in 2009.

She also won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the Los Angeles Movie Awards 2013 for her performance in the psychological thriller, The Employer.

