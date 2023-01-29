Amy Robach salary and net worth explored in wake of ABC exit with T.J. Holmes

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have decided to make an exit from ABC News following the revelation of their relationship. A spokesperson for ABC also confirmed the same by saying that they spoke to the duo and came to the conclusion that their exit would be best for everyone. The spokesperson added:

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

The duo remained absent from ABC News since last month, and according to a source for People, ABC has completed their investigation, and Robach and Holmes' future with the network remains uncertain for now. The source also mentioned:

"While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in – the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return – there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen."

Another source stated that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has not been affected due to the investigation and they were also spotted enjoying some quality time together.

Amy Robach's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million

Amy Robach is well-known as the co-anchor of shows like 20/20 and Good Morning America. Her successful career on ABC News has helped her accumulate a lot of wealth. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 49-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

Robach was previously employed at various other TV stations like WCBD, WTTG, and MSNBC. She gained recognition as the anchor of shows like Weekend Today, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, Morning Joe, and more.

She joined ABC television newsmagazine 20/20 as a co-host in 2018. She became popular as the host of another daytime news program on ABC, titled Pandemic: What You Need to Know.

Robach previously worked on NBC News as a national correspondent and has been known as the host of Good Morning America for some time.

More about T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's reported affair

Rumors about T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship began in November last year when they were seen together inside a car and at a bar in New York. As the news went viral, Holmes and Robach deactivated their social media accounts.

Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, disclosed that the duo will not appear on air until an internal review is completed. She stated that the reason for the same was because it could affect work at ABC News. Godwin also stated:

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best. And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Holmes and Robach are yet to reveal their relationship status. However, it must be noted that while both of them are married, Holmes split from his wife Marilee Fiebig in December last year.

