Jon Peters net worth: Pamela Anderson's ex-husband's fortune explored as he allots her $10 million in his will

Pamela Anderson’s former partner Jon Peters has decided to leave $10 million for her in his will. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Peters' net worth is estimated to be around $300 million.

In a recent interview with Variety, Peters stated that he will always love Anderson and revealed that she is unaware of him leaving $10 million for her. He continued:

“I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”

Anderson and Peters first met in Los Angeles in the '80s, when the former was only 19 years old. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Peters said that she was smart and talented and he tried to convince her to focus on a serious career instead of working for Playboy. Despite that, Anderson was featured on 13 covers of the magazine.

They two tied the knot in January 2020 in a private ceremony, but separated the very next month. They clarified that it was not a legal marriage. It also marked Anderson’s fourth marriage following her marriages to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon in the past.

Jon Peters has earned a lot from his career as a film producer

Jon Peters worked as a hairdresser from the age of 14 and it was his relationship with Barbra Streisand that eventually helped him become a film producer.

Peters managed to become an owner of different properties, following which he sold a Beverly Hills mansion for $10.5 million in 2002. He sold another mansion in Beverly Park for $12 million in 2009, and his current residence is located in Santa Barbara, California.

The 77-year-old collaborated with film producer Peter Guber and became the head of Sony Pictures for two years. However, the films they produced could not become successful at the box office, leading Sony to lose around $3 billion. They left the company in the mid-90s and were given a severance package of $30 to $50 million.

After leaving Sony, Jon Peters purchased the film rights to the Superman franchise. There was a time when Nicolas Cage was hired to play the role, but things did not work out. Peters then produced Superman Returns, which featured Brandon Routh in the lead role. Although a sequel was planned, it was later canceled by Warner Bros.

Peters was also the executive producer of Man of Steel, where Henry Cavill made his debut as Superman. Man of Steel earned more than $600 million at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.

Jon Peters produced the 1976 musical romantic drama film, A Star Is Born, and the 2018 adaptation of the same name. He has produced several other movies, like The Main Event, Batman, Tango & Cash, Money Train, Wild Wild West, The Witches of Eastwick, and more.

He is the executive producer of films like Caddyshack, An American Werewolf in London, Flashdance, Youngblood, Who’s That Girl, Missing Link, Batman Returns, and more.

