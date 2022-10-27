How did Ben Feigin die? Cause of death explored as Schitts Creek Executive Producer passes away at 47

Schitt’s Creek producer Ben Feigin recently passed away on October 24, 2022, at the age of 47. He was also the founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC.

The news was broken by his former employer, United Talent Agency, where his wife now works. Feigin was well-known for his role in getting Schitt's Creek licensed all over the world. He also helped create the documentary, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

Whitney Devlin @whitneydevlin Schitt’s Creek’ executive producer Ben Feigin dead at 47 of pancreatic cancer. This is so sad especially because he was so young. RIP Schitt’s Creek’ executive producer Ben Feigin dead at 47 of pancreatic cancer. This is so sad especially because he was so young. RIP https://t.co/mci4WTlBHC

Ben's funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursay, October 27, 2022, at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Hollywood Hills. Donations in his name can be sent to Stand Up to Cancer.

Ben Feigin’s cause of death explored

Ben Feigin died of pancreatic cancer, but it is unclear how long he had the disease. Meanwhile, it has not been determined whether Ben died in a hospital or at home, and more information is awaited.

Pancreatic cancer develops from pancreatic tissues. The pancreas produces digestive enzymes as well as hormones that aid in blood sugar management. Pancreatic cancer begins in the cells that line the ducts that transport digestive enzymes from the pancreas.

The disease is usually detected early on and is easily treatable. Its symptoms include back pain, weight loss, skin yellowing and whites in the eyes, light-colored stools, dark-colored urine, itchy skin, blood clots, and fatigue. However, the cancer does shows any symptoms if it spreads to other organs.

The cancer can be treated with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and a combination of these, depending on the extent of its spread.

Everything we know about Ben Feigin

Ben Feigin was in charge of various shows (Image via m17au/Twitter)

Ben Feigin was born in Silver Spring, Maryland in the 1980s. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and went to work for Warner Bros.

He was in charge of some of Warner Bros.' best shows, including Friends, The West Wing, and ER. He later joined UTA, The Collective, and Amblin Entertainment after leaving William Morris, where he met Heidi, who later became his wife. Feigin made history early in his career by collaborating with AOL to champion the first ever live-streamed event.

Feigin was the executive producer of Cheech & Chong: Roasted and Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This. He was instrumental in the reunion of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong. Ben joined Anonymous Content in 2006, where he established their comedy and enterprise divisions while also working as a producer.

Ben Feigin also taught classes at the University of California, Los Angeles, New York University, and UCSB and continued his nonprofit work by contributing to StandUp2Cancer, Gilda’s Club World-Wide, the Tony Hawk Foundation, the Creative Collection, and more, during his active years.

He rose to prominence as the executive producer of Schitt's Creek, a CBC sitcom that premiered on January 13, 2015 and concluded on April 7, 2020. Feigin received several awards for his work on Schitt's Creek, including an Emmy, the PGA Award, and the GLAAD Media Award. He is survived by his wife Heidi and daughter Ellie.

Poll : 0 votes