Who is Susana Dosamantes? Paulina Rubio's mother dies from pancreatic cancer 

Paulina Rubio's mother, Susana Dosamantes, has passed away from cancer. The 74-year-old was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2022 after being hospitalized at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami.

María Luisa Valdés Doría first shared the news through her social media account. She told People en Español that Susana's death occurred at 11 am on Saturday, July 2.

She also sent her condolences to Paulina and her brother Enrique Rubio via a Tweet saying (translated):

"Another sad news, Susana Dosamantes has just passed away, my deepest condolences to Paulina and Enrique Rubio."

Susana Dosamantes was a famous television personality in Mexico

Susana Dosamantes was a popular Mexican actress. She was born on 9 January 1948, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to Mario Rul and María Elena Susana Riestra Alcaraz. Her birth name was María del Perpetuo Socorro Guadalupe Susana Rul Riestra.

She made her screen debut in 1968 in Remolino de Pasiones and worked on numerous projects and telenovelas during her career. She won the 1990 TVyNovelas "Best Antagonist Actress" award for her part in the Morir para vivir telenovela.

The actress had been going through chemotherapy sessions for her condition since April of this year. Her manager Alejandra Palomera shared information about her situation with the People en Español on April 21, 2022. She said:

"It is true that Susana Dosamantes has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she is following the treatment but has not been hospitalized. "

Paulina Rubio shared the news with her followers on Instagram

Paulina remembered her mother through a post on her Instagram account. Her post read (translated):

"With my heart in my hand and deep pain I want to inform you that my mother, the beautiful Susana Dosamantes, today begins a new cycle, in total peace and surrounded by her family. My example of life, a being of light, a strong woman, today joins eternal life.

She thanked the medical team that took care of Susana over the last few days and asked for privacy at this difficult time. She continued by saying (translated):

"We greatly appreciate the doctors, nurses and all the hospital staff for taking such professional care of my angel. We infinitely appreciate your understanding and respect at this difficult time. We ask for privacy for your family and friends."

The 51-year-old pop star spoke to news outlets after Susana Dosamantes' demise and shared that her family was in a very delicate moment. She asked her followers and fans to pray for her mother. She said (translated):

"I am in a very sensitive moment of my family, I want your best prayer for my mother, who is always with me."

What is pancreatic cancer?

According to reports, about 97% of people with pancreatic cancer die less than five years after their first diagnosis. The disease claims over 50,000 lives in America every year. The problem is related to the pancreas, a flat organ tucked at the back of the stomach.

The head of the pancreas is to the right of the abdomen behind where the stomach and small intestine meet, and the most common type of cancer in this organ is adenocarcinoma. The problem occurs when exocrine cells begin to grow out of control. It can sometimes start with unchecked pancreatitis or other problems related to the organ.

