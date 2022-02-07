What happened to Tyrese Gibson’s mom? Fast and Furious star asks fans for prayers

Tyrese Gibson recently disclosed that his mother, Pricilla Murray, is in the ICU. While revealing his mother’s health condition, the actor asked his fans to pray for her.

Gibson shared the news on February 5 via Instagram:

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten… I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray.”

He said that his mother is in a coma in the ICU with pneumonia and caught Covid-19. He added that she was sedated and could not breathe or eat on her own, and although he did not post anything earlier, he did so because he felt helpless.

The singer also said:

“Pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged. I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do. Amen.”

Many people showed their support to Tyrese, including famous personalities like Viola Davis and Jermaine Dupri.

Current health condition of Tyrese Gibson’s mother

Pricilla Murray fell into a coma after suffering from Covid-19 complications. Tyrese Gibson was filming for an upcoming project when he heard the news and asked the director to let him pause for some time so that he could pray.

Gibson also mentioned that his mother’s complications worsened throughout the week. Fans and other celebrities showed their support in the 43-year-old’s post.

However, Pricilla’s present health conditions are yet to be unveiled, and it is unknown if she has had any health issues in the past.

Tyrese Gibson’s upcoming projects

The California native’s upcoming project is the superhero film Morbius. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film is based on the Marvel Comics character Morbius.

Tyrese will play the role of FBI agent Simon Stroud, who is hunting Morbius. The film also features Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Al Madrigal in the lead roles and is scheduled for release on April 1.

The Black and Blue star will also reprise his role as Roman Pearce in the next two installments of the Fast & Furious franchise: Fast & Furious 10 Part 1 and Fast & Furious 10 Part 2.

