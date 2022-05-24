What time will Kick Like Tayla air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more about the new sports documentary

Prime Video's latest sports documentary Kick Like Tayla will air exclusively on the streaming platform on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 4.00 PM PT.

The documentary focuses on the life and career of Australian Rules Football star Tayla Harris. It explores Harris' ascent as an AFLW star, her boxing career and the social media controversy surrounding her picture.

Gil Marsden serves as the director and producer of the documentary. Beth Wallis from the Australian Football League is also a producer. The official synopsis of the documentary on Amazon Prime Video reads:

''Kick Like Tayla shares a raw and unfiltered look into the life of AFLW player and boxing champion, Tayla Harris, as she confronts public and personal challenges, and channels her platform for good.''

When will Kick Like Tayla air? What to expect?

Kick Like Tayla will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 4.00 PM PT. With a runtime of one hour, the documentary will delve deep into the various phases of Tayla Harris' life as an athlete. Starting off with Harris during her student days, we will see her success as a junior footballer before the documentary shifts focus to her career in the late 2010s when she achieved national stardom. Furthermore, we also witness the evolution of her career as a professional boxer and her trade to the Melbourne Football Club.

One of the highlights of the documentary will be the controversy surrounding a certain picture that she posted on social media. It will help shed light on the kind of violent online abuse that women all over the world have to endure. Harris speaking out about her own experiences will expose the vile nature of online abuse, and help other victims.

All in all, fans can expect to see the inspiring journey of a young female athlete who overcomes numerous obstacles on her way to becoming a sporting icon in her country. The documentary

Tayla Harris' life and career

Tayla Harris is considered to be one of AFL Women's rising stars. In 2017, she famously signed to Brisbane Lions in the League's inaugural season and was named ''Player of the Week'' by the AFL Players Association. Later that year, she was traded to Carlton.

In 2019, Harris was involved in a social media controversy over a photo posted by the Seven Network. The photo shows Harris kickking the ball for a goal during a match. The post prompted trolls and haters to flood her with derogatory and misogynistic comments on social media. Several AFLW stars, including Erin Phillips and Darcy Vescio, condemned the trolls, alongside athletes associated with other sports. The Seven Network removed the photo in the midst of the controversy but received immediate backlash and criticism, prompting them to repost it soon after with a formal apology.

You can watch Amazon Prime Video's latest sports documentary, Kick Like Tayla on May 27, 2022 at 4.00 PM PT, exclusively on the streaming platform.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee