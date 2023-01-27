Enkyboys net worth: TikTok family's fortune explored in wake of Randy Gonzalez's death

Popular TikTok star Randy Gonzalez of the duo Enkyboys passed away on Wednesday, January 25, at age 35 due to stage four colon cancer. Randy was in hospice care at the time of his death.

Following his diagnosis of colon cancer, the doctors said that he only had 2-3 years to live with chemotherapy. He mentioned in November last year that he was confident that he could beat the disease and started spreading awareness about colon cancer along with his son Brice on TikTok.

He also launched a GoFundMe campaign so that he could undergo chemotherapy when his insurance was rejected by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The page mentioned,

“Hello, my name is Randy Gonzalez and this fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MDAnderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it. For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself! Thank you all for the love and support, without y’all we couldn’t be the Enkyboys. F. Cancer!”

Randy Gonzalez is survived by his wife Kimberly, son Brice, and daughters Lauran and Aubree.

Enkyboys earned a lot from their successful career on TikTok

The Enkyboys, which included Randy Gonzalez and his son Brice, gained recognition for their videos on TikTok. The duo’s net worth was estimated to be between $1 and $2 million. On the other hand, Brice earned around $100,000 from his videos.

Though Randy’s family members were frequently featured in their videos, Brice was more visible. Brice was also featured on shows like Lopez V. Lopez. Randy, who lip-synced to the single Hate Me by Halsey and Juice Wrld, was known for his collaboration with Jayden Croes for a duet.

Enkyboys has around 15 million followers on TikTok. Brice Gonzalez also operates an Instagram account with around 1.5 million followers. When Randy's colon cancer diagnosis was revealed last year, his social media followers helped him to cover his medical expenses with donations of around $100,000.

Randy contracted colon cancer a long time ago and was asked to undergo chemotherapy to ensure his survival. In December last year, he revealed in a video that he had started taking chemotherapy, but the treatment was not showing signs of improvement. The video also featured his wife and son, as he stated,

“I do feel good. I’m just happy we’re back in Texas with the family.”

Gonzalez mentioned that his health condition was not good, so his family members stayed away from social media. He stated that the treatment led to some side effects, including a situation where he could not move. He added that cancer can badly affect a person’s life and make them feel like they have nothing left to live for.

