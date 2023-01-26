Randy Gonzalez GoFundMe for colon cancer awareness raises more than $250,000 in wake of TikTok star's death

Famous TikTok star Randy Gonzalez passed away on Wednesday, January 25 at the age of 35. He revealed in April 2022 that he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and that he was in hospice care:

“The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live. And you know, I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating.”

Mase @MaseSkyWalker21 Damn RIP Randy Gonzalez from Tiktok! If you don’t know or remember him this is him and his son’s most famous tiktok. Prays and condolences up for and to his family. Damn RIP Randy Gonzalez from Tiktok! If you don’t know or remember him this is him and his son’s most famous tiktok. Prays and condolences up for and to his family. https://t.co/Yz2bccXrIX

He later launched a GoFundMe page to get some help in covering the expenses of his chemotherapy when the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center rejected his insurance.

The GoFundMe page aimed to collect $1 million and it has accumulated $251,772 until now. The description on the page reads:

“Hello, my name is Randy Gonzalez and this fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MDAnderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it. For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself! Thank you all for the love and support, without y’all we couldn’t be the Enkyboys. F Cancer!”

He constantly updated his fans about his health and stated in November 2022 that he was confident that he would be able to beat the disease. Randy and his son Brice later tried to spread awareness about colon cancer with the help of TikTok.

Randy Gonzalez gained recognition for his content on TikTok

Randy Gonzalez revealed his cancer diagnosis in April 2022 (Image via enkyboys/Instagram)

Randy Gonzalez was popular for his TikTok videos featuring his son and had around 15 million followers on the platform. They appeared on different TV shows and was also featured in an important role on Lopez V. Lopez.

He was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer a long time ago and had the option of chemotherapy so that he could live for five more years. Back in December 2022, he revealed to his fans in a video that although he was undergoing chemotherapy, his condition was not improving. Standing beside his wife and son, he said:

“I do feel good. I’m just happy we’re back in Texas with the family.”

He also revealed that his family members did not share anything on the platform because he was sick. After revealing his diagnosis, Gonzalez said that he was trying to come up with positive thoughts for his family.

Gonzalez disclosed that he had five years to live as mentioned by the doctors and the treatment affected him a lot because he was having trouble moving. He said at the time:

“Cancer s**ks. It s**ks the life out of you and makes you feel like you have nothing to live for but in reality, you do…You have to be strong to fight cancer and beat it.”

Randy’s survivors include his wife Kimberly, son Brice, and daughters Lauran and Aubree.

Poll : 0 votes