Who is Wendy Gaye? All about Marvin Gaye III's wife as she files for divorce amid domestic violence scandal

On January 17, Marvin Gaye III’s wife, Wendy Gaye, appealed for a domestic violence restraining order after Marvin was arrested for threatening her with a gun.

Marvin and Wendy’s marriage had reportedly been going through some problems, and things have now taken a turn for the worse following Marvin's arrest. Marvin’s cousin was also one of the victims in the reported incident.

Wendy Gaye gained recognition following her marriage to Marvin Gaye III. Information about her current profession and personal life remains unknown.

Marvin III surrendered at the Sheriff’s station on January 14

Marvin III was reportedly arrested on January 13 after he threatened Wendy and his cousin with a gun. TMZ reported that Wendy and Marvin were having an argument, which provoked the latter into pulling out his gun.

Police officers rushed to his house thinking he was inside and they told him to come out. Neighbors then informed the cops that he had already left in his car following the argument.

Marvin III surrendered at the Sheriff’s station on January 14 and was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a weapon. He has already been released on a $50,000 bond and a protective order was issued where he III was asked to stay away from his house and family.

Cops met Marvin III’s relatives and an assault report was registered. Although no one was reported to be injured in the argument inside Marvin III’s house, paramedics and police officers were spotted helping Wendy.

Marvin Gaye III has remained out of the spotlight for many years

Marvin Gaye III has also worked for sometime in the music industry (Image via TweetyMontgome1/Twitter)

Born on November 17, 1965, Marvin Gaye III’s mother was Denise Gordy and she was just 16 years old when Marvin was born. Late singer and songwriter Marvin Gaye, along with his then-wife Anna Gordy, adopted Marvin III.

He was a member of a musical duo alongside Lou Rawls Jr. and is popular for his single, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, released in 2013.

The same year, he started looking for a donor after he had kidney failure. He revealed his problem to the public and stated that he was undergoing dialysis for around three years and desperately needed a transplant.

When he turned 18, Marvin III became the co-executor of his father’s estate. He also has two sons: Marvin IV and Dylan.

His father was a famous face in the music industry and was mostly known for his hit albums and songs. Marvin Gaye was shot dead in April 1984 by his father Marvin Gaye Sr. at their residence and the latter was sentenced to six years and was put on probation for five years.

Marvin started his career in the music industry with his first album, The Soulful Moods of Marvin Gaye, which didn't do well commercially. He continued to release more albums that received a better response, including That Stubborn Kinda Fellow, When I’m Alone I Cry, Hello Broadway, and more.

He also released 83 singles in his entire career and four live albums.

