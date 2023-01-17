Marvin Gaye children: All about his kids as son is arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

Marvin Gaye's son Marvin Gaye III was reportedly arrested on January 13 after he threatened his wife Wendy and his cousin. As per TMZ, he was having an argument with the two about a prior assault when things escalated, prompting him to bring out his gun.

When police officers arrived at the residence, they initially thought he was in the house and asked him to come out. This is when neighbors informed them that shortly after the argument, Marvin Gaye III sped off in his car.

As per TMZ, officials also recovered two firearms from his residence later on.

Marvin eventually surrendered at the Sheriff's station and was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon. He has already been released on a $50,000 bond and has been ordered to stay away from his family members.

TMZ also reported that sources close to the parties involved said that Marvin physically assaulted both his wife and cousin during their argument.

Marvin Gaye was a father of three children

As a singer and songwriter, Marvin Gaye was popular for his hit studio albums. He was a father of three children - Nona Gaye, Frankie Gaye, and Marvin Gaye III. While two of them are his biological kids, there has been debate on whether the third one is his own or adopted.

Marvin Gaye III

Born on November 17, 1965, to Denise Gordy, Marvin III was adopted by Marvin and his then-wife Anna Gordy. It was never confirmed that Marvin was the father of Marvin III, but Denise confessed in 1998 that she was Marvin III's biological mother.

Marvin III is a musician, best known for his song Can't Take My Eyes Off You, released in 2013. He is also the father of two kids - Marvin IV, born in 1995, and Dylan, born in 2000.

Nona Gaye

Born on September 4, 1974, Nona Gaye was born to Marvin and Janis Gaye. Nona is a well-known model and former actress. She is popular for portraying Zee in the second and third installments of the Matrix film series – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Nona has also appeared in other films like Harlem Nights, Ali, Crash, The Polar Express, XXX: State of the Union, The Gospel, and Blood and Bone. She also had a successful career as a singer and is known for her albums like Love for the Future, The Things That We All Do for Love, I'm Overjoyed, and more.

Frankie Gaye

Not much is known about Frankie Gaye, except that he wrote a letter with his siblings to clear doubts about the lawsuits against the single Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams. The lawsuit stated that Robin and Pharrell's single was a copy of Got to Give It Up by Marvin.

Marvin Gaye was popular for his albums and singles

Gaye started his career in the music industry with his first album, The Soulful Moods of Marvin Gaye. Released in 1961, the album was not a commercial success despite high expectations.

He continued to release more albums like That Stubborn Kinda Fellow, When I'm Alone I Cry, Hello Broadway, How Sweet It Is to Be Loved by You, In the Groove, What's Going On, and more. He released 83 singles throughout his career.

Marvin was shot dead by his father Marvin Gay Sr. on April 1, 1984. Gaye was 44 years old at the time of his death.

