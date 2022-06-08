Why was DDG arrested? Rapper released after being held on $35K bond

Rapper DDG recently ran into some legal problems. Also known as Darryl Granberry, the Michigan native was arrested on June 6 and booked at the Van Nuys Jail in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s website.

However, Darry was released after posting a $35,000 bond. His arrest file stated that he was taken into custody at 9.21 pm PT on Tuesday and will be back in court on June 28 in Van Nuys.

ajaay @_ajaay__ ddg got arrested on a felony? he’s deffo gonna rap about this over a suite life of zack and cody beat ddg got arrested on a felony? he’s deffo gonna rap about this over a suite life of zack and cody beat

Reasons behind DDG’s arrest

According to law enforcement sources, Darryl was pulled over for reckless driving in his Lamborghini. The cops then searched his car and found a gun leading to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

Several other rappers have been arrested on different charges in the last few months. The Atlanta Police arrested Paper Lovee for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a convenience store.

SpotemGottem was arrested in August 2021 for his suspected links to a murder. The other well-known names include Polo G, Bandman Kevo, and 9lokkNine.

DDG confirms romance with Halle Bailey

DDG officially confirmed his relationship with Halle Bailey back in March 2022. Granberry posted a birthday tribute to Bailey with pictures of them kissing, standing by a mirror, and Darryl putting a Halle necklace on her neck before hugging her. The caption reads:

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever.”

DDG and Halle Bailey's sparked romance rumors in early 2022 (Images via Prince Williams and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Bailey commented with a few heart emojis and said, "u (sic) will make me cry again." The pair’s dating rumors began after they were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Day, where Darryl had his arm around Halle.

The duo hinted at dates on social media and specifically an underwater adventure they went on. Darryl had already shared a vlog of him swimming with Halle. He also defended Halle when someone wrote in a post that Halle was ‘not cute to me.’ Granberry called the user ‘too old for this’ and a ‘2 on yo best day.’

Halle Bailey is a well-known singer and actress and has earned five Grammy Award nominations since 2018. She has been praised for her performance as Skyer Forster in the popular sitcom, Grown-ish. She will next be seen as Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney film, The Little Mermaid.

In brief, about DDG

24-year-old DDG began making videos when he was in high school and made vlogs on YouTube while attending Central Michigan University. He signed to Epic Records in 2018 and founded his record label, Zooted Music, in 2020.

His first release was a single, Givenchy, from his EP, Take Me Serious. The EP was released in 2018. The same year, he released another single, Arguments, followed by his second EP, Sorry 4 the Hold Up. He then released his debut album, Valedictorian, in November 2019.

His latest release was a single, Elon Musk, released in February 2022. The following month, he became the first rapper to travel and shoot a music video in space.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far