Who was Lamont Dozier? Tributes pour in as Motown songwriter dies aged 81

Singer and songwriter Lamont Dozier recently passed away at the age of 81. His son Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a picture of himself with his father. The caption read:

“Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!!!”

Dozier’s cause of death has not been revealed. Information about his funeral is also not available at the moment.

A brief look at Lamont Dozier's life and career

Born on June 16, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, Lamont Herbert Dozier gained recognition as the co-writer and producer of 14 songs that topped the US Billboard chart.

He was a member of the songwriting and production team Holland-Dozier-Holland alongside Brian and Eddie Holland. They wrote, arranged, and produced songs for artists like Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremas, Four Tips, and others. Dozier was the arranger and producer, while Brian and Eddie focused on the lyrics and vocal production.

Lamont Dozier was a popular singer, songwriter and, record producer (Image via L. Cohen/Getty Images)

Lamont was the founder and owner of Invictus Records and Hot Wax Records. He produced several hit numbers for acts by Freda Payne, 100 Proof Aged for Soul, Chairmen of the Board, and others.

Dozier started by recording a few records for some Detroit-based labels, and Holland-Dozier-Holland then worked as writers and producers for Motown Records in 1962. They delivered a lot of hit songs with Martha and The Vandellas in 1963.

Lamont left Holland-Dozier-Holland in 1973 and recorded many albums by himself. His biggest hit was Trying to Hold on to My Woman, released in 1974. He also wrote and sang the theme song for the sitcom, That’s My Mama. He released songs like Cool Me Out and Shout About It alongside the LP Lamont.

Dozier had a successful career as a songwriter in the 1980s and wrote the song Two Hearts for the movie Buster. The song was nominated for the Academy Awards and won an award at the Grammys. He also wrote songs for Alison Moyet and the band Men and Women.

He composed the soundtrack for the 1987 spy parody film, Leonard Part 6. One of the songs, Without You, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the song was also adapted in Portuguese and Spanish. Lamont and the Holland Brothers were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

With his achievements over the years, Lamont Dozier has become a familiar name. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Mark Paytress @Paytress RIP Lamont Dozier, part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland writing & production team that made Motown such a huge force in 60s pop culture. For 1966’s Reach Out (I’ll Be There), Dozier asked Four Tops’ Levi Stubbs to ‘shout-sing’ like Dylan. Massive game-raiser. RIP Lamont Dozier, part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland writing & production team that made Motown such a huge force in 60s pop culture. For 1966’s Reach Out (I’ll Be There), Dozier asked Four Tops’ Levi Stubbs to ‘shout-sing’ like Dylan. Massive game-raiser. https://t.co/4UTNAi4U8p

Danny Kelly @dannykellywords RIP Lamont Dozier, writer of the Motown songs that defined Soul and Pop. Interviewed him at his home in the LA canyons. After our chat, he took me to a back room and, on a battered old upright piano, played me THOSE songs. I teared up; he smiled. A great man. RIP Lamont Dozier, writer of the Motown songs that defined Soul and Pop. Interviewed him at his home in the LA canyons. After our chat, he took me to a back room and, on a battered old upright piano, played me THOSE songs. I teared up; he smiled. A great man. https://t.co/rn2qY2JxF9

Birmingham 81 @Birmingham_81 RIP Lamont Dozier - thanks for giving us so much amazing music. Here's Fish Ain't Bitin' on Soul Train back in 73, but sounding as relevant as ever. The full video is at youtu.be/9mWPL4mTkGg RIP Lamont Dozier - thanks for giving us so much amazing music. Here's Fish Ain't Bitin' on Soul Train back in 73, but sounding as relevant as ever. The full video is at youtu.be/9mWPL4mTkGg https://t.co/FpyuVtjRZl

Ave @SebastianAvenue RIP Lamont Dozier, He was a member of Holland–Dozier–Holland, the songwriting/ production team for Motown sound & numerous hit records by artists Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes, The Four Tops, and The Isley Brothers, he co-wrote and produced 14 US Billboard number 1 hits. RIP Lamont Dozier, He was a member of Holland–Dozier–Holland, the songwriting/ production team for Motown sound & numerous hit records by artists Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes, The Four Tops, and The Isley Brothers, he co-wrote and produced 14 US Billboard number 1 hits. https://t.co/0YeifaWYFr

Billy Dods @Brompton_Will RIP Lamont Dozier. Where do you start with a legacy like that? The Wikipedia navbox just hints at the breadth and depth of his greatness. RIP Lamont Dozier. Where do you start with a legacy like that? The Wikipedia navbox just hints at the breadth and depth of his greatness. https://t.co/QWNjEysESd

john rudynski @JohnRudynski RIP Lamont Dozier

So many great songs written by Holland-Dozier-Holland! Will be jamming out today in your memory. RIP Lamont DozierSo many great songs written by Holland-Dozier-Holland! Will be jamming out today in your memory.

Cheo Hodari Coker @cheo_coker RIP Lamont Dozier. If you know, you know, and if you don't you should. RIP Lamont Dozier. If you know, you know, and if you don't you should.

Steve Levine @mrstevelevine So terribly sad to hear the news of Lamont Dozier - a true legend a lovely man and one of greatest record producers and writers ever - much love RIP So terribly sad to hear the news of Lamont Dozier - a true legend a lovely man and one of greatest record producers and writers ever - much love RIP https://t.co/HUNL2wuFsL

Boring Conversationalist @FeministaJones Holland-Dozier-Holland wrote so many classic Motown hits, the Motown sound wouldn’t exist without them. RIP to Lamont Dozier for real Holland-Dozier-Holland wrote so many classic Motown hits, the Motown sound wouldn’t exist without them. RIP to Lamont Dozier for real

Ian Wade @WadeyWade Lamont Dozier RIP. I did PR on his Reflections album in 2004 (basically him performing the classics he wrote) and spent the day with him and his wife at his hotel and various radio stations, and saw everyone go giddy in front of him. An absolute gentleman and legend. Lamont Dozier RIP. I did PR on his Reflections album in 2004 (basically him performing the classics he wrote) and spent the day with him and his wife at his hotel and various radio stations, and saw everyone go giddy in front of him. An absolute gentleman and legend. https://t.co/ujssBfR71u

Dozier’s survivors include his three children. He was married to Barbara, who died in July last year.

