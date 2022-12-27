Darris Love net worth: Nickelodeon star's fortune explored amid recent arrest for domestic violence

The Secret World of Alex Mack star Darris Love was recently arrested on charges of domestic violence.

The actor was arrested after cops received a call from his residence about a disturbance. According to his girlfriend, she and Love had a dispute over something, following which Love hit her in the head.

TMZ has stated that Love, 42, has already been released on a bond of $20,000. The actor's representatives are yet to comment on the incident.

Darris Love began his career when he was 14

Darris Love is most notably known for his role as Raymond 'Ray' Alvarado in Nickelodeon's The Secret World of Alex Mack. He starred on the show when he was 14 in 1994. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the actor's net worth is estimated to be around $500,000.

The Secret World of Alex Mack was created by Thomas W. Lynch and Ken Lipman. The show aired for four seasons with 78 episodes from October 15, 1994, to January 15, 1998. Larisa Oleynik, Meredith Bishop, Michael Blakley, and Dorian Lopinto played the other characters.

Darris Love has earned a lot from his acting career (Image via Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Following his stint on the Nickelodeon show, Love appeared in shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Undressed, Angel, and more. He played minor roles in TV shows like Sister, Sister, City Guys, ER, NYPD Blue, The District, Scare Tactics, Christmas at Water's Edge, Without a Trace, and more.

He portrayed Freddie Thompson in the 1994 independent comedy horror film, Shrunken Heads. This was followed by the 2005 crime film Gang Tapes, which was not a commercial success but attained cult status.

He then appeared in the 2009 musical crime film, A Day in the Life. The film received positive reviews and featured Omar Epps, Faizon Love, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Rapaport, Fredro Starr, Clarence Williams III, and more. He then appeared in other films like I Tried, Bald, Janky Promoters, Nobody Smiling, We the Party, and more. He was featured in Lil Wayne's music video for the single, How to Love.

He has been active on social media, with 1,165 posts and 11,400 followers. The posts mostly feature him in outdoor locations and attending various events.

Darris Love posted a video after his release

Darris Love shared a video on social media in which he spoke about religion and the ongoing holiday season. The caption reads,

"Happy Holy Days. Kings & Queens. Feast of Dedications."

The video featured him sitting inside a car, and he did not say anything about his arrest. He was joined by his friends and family members for the live session after he invited them. He did not appear to be affected by his arrest and was sharing everything with his fans with a smile on his face.

