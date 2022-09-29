What time will My Best Friend's Exorcism air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more about the horror-comedy

Prime Video's new horror-comedy film, My Best Friend's Exorcism, is expected to drop on the streaming platform on Friday, September 30, at 12 am GMT.

The film, which showcases the story of two best friends trying to fight against an evil supernatural force, stars Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller in the lead roles, along with many others in key supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more details about the plot, trailer, and more.

My Best Friend's Exorcism plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Earlier on August 25, Prime Video shared the official trailer for the film, which offers a glimpse of lead characters Abby and Gretchen's thrilling and adventurous lives. The trailer captures the punk vibe of the 80s that fans of the era would certainly love. It begins on a cheerful and lighthearted note, briefly depicting Abby and Gretchen's friendship.

Midway through the trailer, the supernatural element creeps in, bringing in a drastic tonal shift. Overall, the trailer maintains a distinctive tone and people who like horror comedies should check this one out. The official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon Studios' Press reads:

''The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act…different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby.''

The description further reads:

''Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries—and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?''

Viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining mixture of comedy and horror that could make for a memorable cinematic experience. The film will also appeal to fans of other non-horror movies from the 80s, like Back to the Future and Airplane!.

More details about My Best Friend's Exorcism cast

My Best Friend's Exorcism stars Elsie Fisher as Abby. Fisher looks impressive in the trailer, and her charming portrayal of the character sets a tone for the film.

Apart from My Best Friend's Exorcism, Fisher is best known for her performance in the film, Eighth Grade, for which she received widespread critical acclaim. Her other acting credits include Gutshot Straight, Barry, and Castle Rock, to name a few.

Starring alongside Elsie Fisher in another pivotal role is Amiah Miller as Gretchen, who gets possessed by an evil spirit in the film. Miller looks equally impressive in the trailer, and together with Fisher, they make a likable duo. It will be interesting see how her character pans out in the film.

Miller has appeared in various popular shows and films over the years, like War for the Planet of the Apes, The Water Man, Henry Danger, MacGyver, and Best Friends Whenever.

Apart from Miller and Fisher, the film also stars Cathy Ang as Glee and Rachel Ogechi Kanu as Margaret, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

You can watch My Best Friend's Exorcism on Amazon Prime Video from September 30, 2022.

