Well-known actress and media personality Juju Castaneda recently disclosed through her Instagram account that she is pregnant.

The Love & Hip-Hop star shared a video where she was spotted in a glittering outfit along with a white pearl necklace, black leather gloves, and a black-colored hat with diamonds. She completed the look with orange lipstick.

Juju, who is 41 years old, held her baby bump throughout the video. She also put on her sunglasses at one point while the camera began focusing on her baby bump. The caption reads:

“God’s Greatest Gift”

She gave different poses for the camera, and the music blended with her saying – flashy and lights. The comments section was flooded with best wishes from her fans. According to an insider, Juju’s delivery date is approaching soon.

However, there is no clarity on who is the baby’s father. A few reports stated that she tied the knot with a man in Las Vegas last year. The individual’s identity was not disclosed at the time. While Juju announced the news on social media with a picture of an engagement ring, she did not reveal anything else about her husband.

Juju Castaneda's rise to fame began with her appearance in Love & Hip Hop: New York season 7

Juju Castaneda is well known for her appearances on television (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Born on March 21, 1981, Juliette "Juju" Castaneda initially started her career as a model. She is a graduate and postgraduate of Barry University, Florida, and later gained recognition for her appearance in the seventh season of Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2016. However, she had previously appeared on the sixth season of the show but was uncredited. Besides that, the TV star is the author of the novel Secrets of a Jewel, which was published in January 2017.

Following this, Juju continued to appear as the main cast member on the eighth and ninth seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York. Later on, in 2018, she officially made her debut as a supporting cast member in Love & Hip Hop: Miami. In the same year, the Love & Hip Hop star also appeared in an episode of the VH1 reality series Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies.

In 2019, Juju hosted a YouTube exclusive called Black Music Honors and appeared in the thriller film Don’t Shoot the Messenger. Moreover, the TV star played a small role in the 2019 crime comedy film I Got the Hook-Up 2, which is the sequel to I Got the Hook-Up.

Apart from her television appearances, Juju Castaneda is popular for being vocal about her Afro-Latina identity and has addressed several topics pertaining to colorism and eurocentrism in the Latin community.

In 2016, Juju established a non-profit organization called My Previous Jewels, which aims to promote the concepts of confidence and self-acceptance among adolescent girls. In addition, she collected funds of $200,000 for donation to a Cuba-based orphanage in March 2019.

Juju Castaneda is also active on Instagram with around 3 million followers.

