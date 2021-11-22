'Bruised' takeaway: Does the sports film set the stage for a sequel?

Halle Berry's Bruised , set to drop on Netflix on 24 November 2021, marks her first directorial debut. The actor also stars in the lead role as Jackie, the former MMA fighter who has fled the ring and now works odd jobs to make a living.

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life."

The future of Jackie's career

The ending of Bruised leaves a lot of scope for a sequel. Bruised just feels like the beginning of a story which leaves off at a point where a lot is to be explored. We see Jackie's career taking off with her showdown against Lady Killer. Despite being away from the ring for so long, Jackie managed to put up a good fight against the Invicta FC Flyweight title holder.

This leaves viewers with one question - where does Jackie's career go from here? Has she reclaimed the ring or has her charisma faded away? Only a second part would answer the question.

Jackie's relationship with her son in 'Bruised'

Bruised marks the turning point in the career of former MMA fighter Jackie. But the catalyst to this redemption was her son, Manny, who returned and changed the veteran fighter's life. Much remains to be explored in the relationship between Jackie and Manny.

Bruised only depicts the beginning of a reunion between a mother and her son. Suffice to say, a plethora of questions arise from this narrative juncture. How does their relationship flourish?

Does Jackie really pull herself together for the sake of her son and give him a good life that he deserves, or does she relapse again? Bruised 2, if made, can be expected to answer the questions.

Bruised is another film added to the massive influx of sports dramas with King Richard being the latest release. But it gives viewers a bit more than what is expected from fight movies.

Halle Berry's directorial venture gives an entirely new meaning to the word 'victory.' The focus of the film is not on Jackie winning her first match since her return, but more on how she wins her son's heart and gains his trust.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't miss Halle Berry's Bruised, which will be available on Netflix from 24 November 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul