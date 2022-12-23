Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr net worth: Fortunes explored as Lakers owner and comedian get engaged

Sports executive Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr are expected to tie the knot soon as they recently confirmed their engagement while speaking to The Times.

The pair have not revealed too many details regarding their relationship despite having been together since 2017. However, glimpses of their relationship have been visible on their social media accounts.

Buss posted a birthday tribute for her boyfriend on Instagram last year and shared another picture on social media on the occasion of her birthday. According to the caption, the picture was clicked at Buss' friend's wedding and she wrote that she is happy with everything Mohr had given her in all these years.

Coach Joe Lakeshow @TheLakeShowshow So Jeanie buss is engaged. Congrats to her. @lakers So Jeanie buss is engaged. Congrats to her. @lakers

Before Mohr, Buss was engaged to basketball star Phil Jackson after they two dated for four years. The duo split in 2016 and they confirmed the news in a tweet by stating that the relationship was difficult considering professional restrictions and the geographical distance between them.

On the other hand, Mohr was married to actress Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2018. The former couple is the parents of a son, Meredith Daniel Mohr.

Jeanie Buss has an estimated net worth of $500 million

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr have accumulated a lot of wealth from their successful careers (Image via Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Jeanie Buss has gained recognition over the years as the owner and president of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 61-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $500 million.

Following her father's demise nine years ago, she became the owner of an 11% portion of the Lakers, which sums up to $550 million.

Having amassed a whopping amount of wealth, it is no surprise that she owns multiple luxurious houses. She purchased a house at Playa Vista in 2017 for $2.4 million and sold it for $2.5 million after two years. The house has a flagstone patio, French doors, and a garage that can accommodate three vehicles.

Jeanie Buss reportedly purchased another house at Playa Vista in 2018 which has four bedrooms. She brought another house for $2.6 million in Los Angeles in 2020. Spread over 2,200 sq. ft., it has four bedrooms, a pool, a spa, and a gym. She is also the owner of various other properties across Los Angeles.

Jeanie has also earned a part of her wealth as the owner of the professional wrestling promotion called WOW – Women of Wrestling. The promotion recently signed a distribution agreement with ViacomCBS.

Jay Mohr's estimated net worth is around $4 million

Jay Mohr has become popular for his appearances in various films and TV shows over the years. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 52-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

Following his marriage to Nikki Cox, the pair purchased a property in 2011 for $1.2 million. They sold it for $3.8 million three years ago following their separation.

Mohr has been featured in shows like Action, Ghost Whisperer, and Gary Unmarried. He has also played important roles in films like Suicide Kings, Paulie, Playing by Heart, Cherry Falls, Are We There Yet?, Dumbbells, American Nightmares, and more.

Poll : 0 votes