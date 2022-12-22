Who is Rumer Willis' boyfriend? All about Derek Richard Thomas as actress is set to welcome her first baby

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas are all set to welcome their first child. The former disclosed the news on social media with a picture in which Thomas was seen holding her baby bump.

Thomas shared the same post on his Instagram page. The duo’s captions featured a seedling emoji. The comments section of both posts was flooded with best wishes from their close friends and fans.

The duo did not disclose if they were expecting a boy or a girl. Rumer stated while appearing on The Talk two years ago that her father Bruce Willis wanted her to have a boy since there are already a lot of females in the family.

However, Rumer Willis mentioned that she did not rush into expanding her family and said that she prefers to wait for some time before taking such decisions.

Derek Richard Thomas is a musician and a member of Vista Kicks

Derek Richard Thomas has gained recognition as a musician and performed under the name DRT. He is also a member of the band Vista Kicks.

Derek Richard Thomas is a famous musician (Image via derekrichardthomas/Instagram)

Vista Kicks is popular for its albums like B*oty Shakers Ball and Twenty Something Nightmare. They have performed at various events and opened for the Rolling Stones at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium in 2019.

They later collaborated with singer Audra Mae and released an album, Chateau Mae Mae, in 2020. Derek previously worked as a music producer for the group The Hail Maries as well.

Thomas has not revealed a lot of details about his educational background, career, and parents. Despite being so popular, he does not have a Wikipedia page because of which many details about his life are not available.

He has an active Instagram account with 123 posts and 7,480 followers. His pictures and videos mostly feature his performances at various events.

Rumer Willis hinted at her relationship with Derek Richard Thomas in May 2022

Although it remains unknown how Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas first met, they have been romantically linked since 2020.

Willis revealed she was in a relationship with Thomas last month. The actress posted a few pictures on Instagram featuring the duo enjoying their time together in nature. Rumors about their relationship began after Thomas shared a tribute to Willis on her birthday and mentioned that she had filled his life with "joy and peace."

Rumer also hinted at her relationship in May 2022 when she described Derek as one of the most talented singers and songwriters she had ever heard.

Rumer Willis is well-known for her performance as Gia Mannetti in the popular series 90210. She also portrayed Tory Ash in the Fox drama series, Empire. She has featured in several other films and TV shows and also emerged as the winner of Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

Her father Bruce Willis and mother Demi Moore have been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time.

Poll : 0 votes