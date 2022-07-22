Who is Fetty Luciano? Brooklyn Hip-Hop artist arrested for Long Island mansion pool party shooting

Rapper Fetty Luciano was recently arrested on charges related to an alleged shooting incident that took place on July 10 at a Long Island hotel pool party. Three people were injured in the incident.

Luciano surrendered to the authorities and has been accused of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He injured two guests and a security guard after reportedly firing at The Mansion at Glen Cove on Long Island’s Gold Coast.

DA$H @je_mapelleDEE Wait. Fetty Luciano got arrested for the Glen cove shooting 🤔 Wait. Fetty Luciano got arrested for the Glen cove shooting 🤔

The incident happened when a security guard was trying to separate two guests fighting each other. The party, promoted on social media as the Big Fendi Celebrity B-Day Pool Party, was attended by around 150 to 200 people. Everyone panicked after hearing the gunshots. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital and are now out of danger.

The gunman left the scene before the cops arrived. Glen Cove Chief William Whitton has said that the cops negotiated Marshall’s surrender and arrest after a multi-agency investigation and were also helped by NYPD’s gun suppression division. Luciano could be arraigned on the charges in Nassau County on July 22.

Everything known about Fetty Luciano

Fetty Luciano is a rapper who has released a few songs and a mixtape (Image via Fetty Luciano/Facebook)

Fetty Luciano, also known as Remy Marshall, began rapping when he was sent to prison. After his release, he released a mixtape, Jam with Story to Tell, in 2018, which featured GS9 crew member Bobby Shmurda.

Marshall grew up in Brooklyn, where he and his brother Chad were renowned for their basketball talent. However, Remy, Chad and Bobby were arrested in 2014 on multiple charges and sentenced to prison.

After being encouraged by his brother, Remy started writing lyrics when he was in custody and started working on his music after his release. He signed with Def Jam in 2018 and released singles like On the Wall and FASHO.

Aftermath of Fetty Luciano’s arrest

Meanwhile, following the incident in Gold Coast involving Luciano, Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck criticized the organizers, saying the accused were not from the town.

She added that although private parties have led to noise complaints in the past, she has decided not to permit such parties again. The Mansion’s liquor license has also been seized. Its counsel Michael Finkelstein said:

“Those with upcoming weddings and events are assured that this temporary setback is being addressed in a swift and timely fashion and that all steps are being taken to rectify the matter at once.”

The number of wedding receptions and other events planned at the venue hasn't been disclosed. It remains to be seen how the managers deal with the situation in the aftermath of the shooting incident.

