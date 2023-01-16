Mark Patton GoFundMe raises more than $35,000 amid Nightmare of Elm star's plea for "life-saving" cash

Well-known actor Mark Patton is seeking help from the public to cover his medical expenses. He is currently at a hospital, undergoing treatment for "AIDS-related ailments," as per his manager, Peter Valderrama.

Valderrama recently launched a GoFundMe page where he stated on behalf of Patton that the actor's health issues have restricted him from performing. Peter also mentioned that Mark has not disclosed anything but has canceled the events at the music box theater and horror house shop. He continued:

"Mark is currently in a Mexican hospital where they speak very little English- and they are completely overcome with covid cases there. He needs to be transported to an American hospital down there where he can receive more specialized care in a safer setting."

FelissaRose @Felissa_Rose gofundme.com/f/donation-to-…



Please share!!! This is an urgent matter and I hope our community can help Mark Patton get the help he needs! I love you all and appreciate you taking the time to read this! Gratitude Please share!!! This is an urgent matter and I hope our community can help Mark Patton get the help he needs! I love you all and appreciate you taking the time to read this! Gratitude gofundme.com/f/donation-to-…Please share!!! This is an urgent matter and I hope our community can help Mark Patton get the help he needs! I love you all and appreciate you taking the time to read this! Gratitude♥️

Peter said that Mark had requested and asked for help from everyone in the horror community. The GoFundMe page also had a statement from the actor himself, which read:,

"Basically I am asking for help I will not be embarrassed.. I just want to be healthy and at home with family. I need to move to American Hospital in Mexico where they can give me the treatment I desperately need. The American Hospital is $300 dollars a day with nurses, doctors and meds. The Mexican hospital are overwhelmed with Covid and I am too compromised to remain here."

Mark Patton stated that he plans to fly to Chicago but will do so once his health gets back to normal. He concluded by writing that his medical challenges have left him in financial trouble in the last few years and he would appreciate help with his recovery:

"If anyone is able to contribute it would mean a life saving option for me to be recovering in a place that can cater to my condition."

The GoFundMe page has collected $36,150 so far.

Mark Patton's health issues started back in 1999

Mark Patton was diagnosed with HIV in 1999 (Image via JacquiRogers2/Twitter)

In 1999, Mark Patton was diagnosed with HIV. He fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital following complications caused due to pneumonia, thrush, and tuberculosis.

While speaking to HIV Plus in 2013, Patton said that his health issues started at a time when he was getting the best offers from Hollywood, but everyone around him knew that he was not well. Speaking about the HIV diagnosis, he said,

"I found out on my 40th birthday and three days later I was in the hospital. But because of the infections I had, they made me take tuberculosis medicine and that didn't mix with those older HIV meds. There were so many side effects. It was like I was poisoned. I almost died there, but thankfully my friends took me to an AIDS health clinic, which saved my life."

His health improved, and after shifting to Mexico, he was romantically linked to Hector Morales Mondragon. The duo later tied the knot and are currently operating an art store in Puerto Vallarta where Patton's works are also available for sale.

Mark Patton is popular for his work in films and television

Mark Patton started his career on Broadway but gained recognition for his performance as Jesse Walsh in the 1985 supernatural slasher film, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge.

Released on November 1, 1985, the film collected around $30 million at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Some of the other cast members included Kim Myers, Robert Rusler, Clu Gulager, Hope Lange, and Robert Englund.

The 63-year-old has been featured in other films and TV shows like Anna to the Infinite Power, Misplaced, Family Possessions, Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, Swallowed, Kelsey's Son, CBS Schoolbreak Special, Hotel, and more.

Poll : 0 votes