Peter David GoFundMe raises $47,819 as legendary comic artist recovers from a series of strokes

Peter David’s fans were worried when he suffered a few strokes but thankfully, he is making a quick recovery. While people have been praying for him, a GoFundMe page was also recently launched so that his family could cover his medical expenses.

David’s GoFundMe page aimed to collect $40,000 but it has managed to raise a whopping $47,819 from overall donations. The page was launched by Peter’s friend Graham Murphy and according to the description, David’s wife Kathleen is having trouble paying medical bills.

The page also stated:

“As we wish him a swift recovery, and send our love and support to his wife Kathleen and his family, let’s also pitch in and help with their medical bills and living expenses. Please give what you can to relieve some of the immense stress that this family is going through right now. On behalf of Peter, Kathleen, and the whole family, thank you!”

There's an online fundraiser for comics legend Peter David ('Hulk,' 'Supergirl').



On top of a mild heart attack, he's had a series of strokes and is also dealing with kidney failure.



Kathleen thanked everyone on the GoFundMe page for offering to help, saying that she could not express the impact of their wishes.

Peter David also suffered a stroke 10 years ago

Peter David had to be transported to the hospital following a series of strokes. His wife Kathleen stated that he was unable to get up from his bed and that there was no physical movement in his legs.

He remained still for five hours before Kathleen called for help. Paramedics immediately took him to the hospital and it was revealed that he suffered a stroke alongside a few small strokes.

In the latest update on his condition, Kathleen stated that he was able to speak and wants to return home as soon as possible.

Kathleen mentioned that the hospital authorities checked his heart using a heart monitor and that he had to undergo a few tests for his carotid arteries as well. She continued by saying that David sends his love to those who have been praying for him and added:

“I would like be able to make Hannukah and Christmas a good one for him. His daughter, grandsons, and grand daughter and his family appreciate your support too.”

Peter suffered another stroke 10 years ago in the pons section of his brain and could not move his right arm and leg. He even had blurred vision in his right eye and although he recovered, he still experienced pain in his shoulder. David has been diagnosed with physical problems like back pain, which was later revealed to be a herniated disc.

Peter David has written comic books, novels, video games, and more

Peter David has been a part of several comic books, novels, movies, and more (image via SiteJamesons/Twitter)

Peter David is mostly known for his work in comic books and he worked on The Incredible Hulk for 12 years. This was followed by Young Justice, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Aquaman, and more.

The 66-year-old is the author of the Star Trek novel Imzadi and co-creator of Star Trek: New Frontier. He is a writer for TV shows like Young Justice, Space Cases, Babylon 5, and others.

David is a recipient of several accolades like the Eisner Award, Wizard Fan Award, Haxtur Award, Julie Award, and GLAAD Media Award.

