Is John Ventimiglia related to Milo? All about The Sopranos star family amid daughter, Odele's death

Odele, who was known as actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter, recently passed away on January 12 at the age of 25. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. Her mother Belinda Cape revealed the news through a Facebook post and wrote:

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives.”

The post stated that Ventimiglia’s funeral was held on Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York.

A GoFundMe link was also included in the post and family members requested everyone to send donations to cover the education expenses of Odele’s daughter Shiloh.

Odele’s sister Lucinda expressed her grief on social media, writing that she was close to Odele. She thanked everyone for the love and support that her family received in this situation and stated that it was proof that everyone loved Odele.

Relation between John Ventimiglia and Milo Ventimiglia

John Ventimiglia and Milo Ventimiglia are not linked to each other (Images via Paul Bruinooge and Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While the news of John Ventimiglia’s daughter was revealed on different social media platforms, there were a few people who were discussing his relationship with Milo Ventimiglia.

The reason was the similarity in their surnames but they are not associated with each other in any manner except that they share the same surname.

Odele gained recognition as the daughter of John Ventimiglia

Detailed information about Odele’s life is currently unavailable and her social media accounts were set to private. She was reportedly a waiter at the Brooklyn-based Vekslers.

Her Facebook account states that she enrolled at New York’s Institute for Collaborative Education. Her mother and sister revealed on social media that she welcomed a child in November last year at Mount Sinai Maternity Ward.

Like Odele, her father John has also preferred not to reveal a lot of details about his personal life. However, his wife Belinda and their daughters were spotted on the red carpet at different events.

John Ventimiglia made his acting debut with the 1992 independent film Swoon, which was directed by Tom Kalin. He then appeared in more films like The Cowboy Way, Bullets over Broadway, Post Cards from America, Party Girl, Angela, Low Stonewall, and more.

He portrayed the role of Dino Arbogast in 16 episodes of the CBS police procedural drama series, Blue Bloods and also appeared as Nick Tulli in six episodes of the ABC crime drama series, C-16: FBI and as Artie Bucco in 37 episodes of the HBO crime drama series, The Sopranos.

Ventimiglia has been featured in various other TV shows like Homicide: Life on the Street, As the World Turns, NYPD Blue, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Law & Order, Elementary, Jessica Jones, and more.

