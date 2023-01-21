Will Lisa Marie Presley's funeral be on TV? How to watch, livestream details, and more ahead of public memorial service

Finally, information about Lisa Marie Presley's funeral has been made public. Before going to the public funeral, the family will arrange a private one.

The public funeral will start at 9 a.m. on January 22 at Graceland. According to Graceland's website, the procession will follow the funeral to Presley's final burial at Meditation Garden. It has been requested that everyone attending the private funeral sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The event will be streamed live on Graceland’s website. Attendees must follow a few rules when they arrive at the funeral. Everyone is welcome to attend the funeral, however, once the location is full, attendees must wait their turn.

Parking spaces are available and will open on Elvis Presley Boulevard at 5 a.m. The entry will open from TCB White Gate, and people can go to the north lawn after going through the security check.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley suffered a cardiac arrest which led to her death (Image via Randy Brooke/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 following a cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old at the time of death. Her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the news and mentioned:

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with his profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Paramedics received a call from Lisa’s residence on the day she passed away. Lisa was discovered unresponsive in her bedroom and her ex-husband Danny Keough returned home after dropping the children off at school. Keough performed CPR on Lisa before the paramedics took over.

Lisa received an epinephrine shot from paramedics and was then taken right away to West Hills Hospitals and Medical Center. She was given a temporary pacemaker and was in an induced coma in the ICU. She was announced dead the same day.

Her family representatives recently expressed their gratitude for the support they received following Lisa’s demise. They have requested everyone to send their donations to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

Lisa Marie Presley gained recognition as a flawless singer and songwriter

Lisa Marie Presley had a prosperous career in the music industry throughout the years. She released three albums which received a positive response from the audience.

The first was To Whom It May Concern, released on April 8, 2003. It grabbed the 5th position on the US Billboard 200. It was followed by Now What on April 5, 2005, and featured 11 singles. Her final album was Storm & Grace, released on May 15, 2012.

Presley was also famous for her hit singles, including Lights Out, Sinking In, Dirty Laundry, Idiot, Thanx, In the Ghetto, You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet, I Love You Because, and Over Me.

