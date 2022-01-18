What happened to Hazel O'Connor? 80s Punk star placed in induced coma after being rushed to hospital

Hazel O’Connor suffered a severe medical issue at her home in Southwest France and was taken to a hospital on January 9, 2022.

She was placed in an induced coma for 24 hours and is currently responding to treatment. Her brother Neil O'Connor wrote on social media that she is showing a lot of progress, and that her recovery could take a while.

Hazel O'Connor @Hazel_OConnor This is an important announcement about my darling sister, Singer, Songwriter and Actor, Hazel O’Connor. On Sunday last, 9/01/2022, Hazel was discovered at her place in SW France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event She... This is an important announcement about my darling sister, Singer, Songwriter and Actor, Hazel O’Connor. On Sunday last, 9/01/2022, Hazel was discovered at her place in SW France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event She... tmblr.co/ZXxxmqbPID9b8m… 📷 This is an important announcement about my darling sister, Singer, Songwriter and Actor, Hazel O’Connor. On Sunday last, 9/01/2022, Hazel was discovered at her place in SW France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event She... tmblr.co/ZXxxmqbPID9b8m…

Neil said that she is receiving the best care and thanked the French medical service for their help. He requested everyone to pray for her and requested her fans for their patience.

Reasons behind Hazel O'Connor's hospitalization

The 66-year-old’s family confirmed that she was hospitalized as she suffered bleeding from the brain.

The Car Trouble star was expected to participate in the 40-year anniversary tour of her film Breaking Glass. The tour was planned for March 2021 before getting postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticketholders have been asked to wait for further announcements. Meanwhile, the scheduled dates for a joint tour called Electric Ladies with Toyah Wilcox remain unchanged, as stated by her management.

The announcement on her website states that her health condition would decide whether the tour date needs to be changed.

About the actress in brief

Born as Hazel Thereasa O’Connor, she gained recognition during the early 1980s with her singles Eighth Day, D-Days, and Will You? She made her debut with Girls Come First in 1975.

Hazel O'Connor performs on stage during Rewind Scotland 2019 at Scone Palace (Image via Lorne Thomson/Getty Images)

Hazel O'Connor is mostly known for her appearance in the 1980 film Breaking Glass. Directed by Brian Gibson, the movie is based on the rise and fall of an angry and creative singer and songwriter.

O’Connor’s performance in Breaking Glass made her a prominent actress. She was also a recipient of the Variety Club of Great Britain Award for Best Film Actor. The film’s soundtrack included songs written and performed by Hazel, and many tracks were released as singles.

The albums released by her include Sons and Lovers, Cover Plus, Five in the Morning, and more. She also collaborated with other artists and was featured in the video of Mick Karn’s Sound of Waves.

She has also made several television appearances and is mostly known for her roles in Jangles and Fighting Back. She was then seen as a singer in Prospects in 1986.

She also worked at the theatre and was famous for her performances in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Girlfriends, Swing Out Sister, The Raven Beckons, and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

O’Connor signed with Invisible Hands Music in 2002 and released new albums alongside deluxe re-issues of her songs in 1990. She also performed on several tours and continuously toured with her own solo projects.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee