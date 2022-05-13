Who did Bruce MacVittie play in The Sopranos? Tributes pour in as character actor dies aged 65

Bruce MacVittie recently passed away at the age of 65. He was famous for his performances in Law & Order, The Sopranos, and Million Dollar Baby.

Bruce’s wife confirmed that he died on Saturday at a hospital in Manhattan, New York. His cause of death has not been revealed, and his representatives have not released a statement.

Bruce MacVittie’s role in The Sopranos and his career explored

Bruce MacVittie played the role of Danny Scalercio in The Sopranos. The character appeared in the 52nd and 13th and final episode of the fourth season, titled Whitecaps.

The episode was written by the show’s creator and executive producer David Chase and executive producers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess. The episode was directed by longtime series director John Patterson and aired on December 8, 2002.

Whitecaps attracted around 12.5 million viewers and is considered one of the best episodes by critics.

Bruce MacVittie's career

MacVittie was born in 1956 in Providence, RI, and began acting in high school. He attended Boston University and studied with Jerzy Grotowski in 1976.

He then shifted to New York City to pursue his acting career in 1979. He began his career in 1980 at the Ensemble Studio Theatre in Edward Allen Baker’s Prairie Avenue and worked for many years as a member.

Bruce MacVittie mainly was known for his performance in The Sopranos (Image via LEEBEY/Twitter)

Bruce was a founding member of the Naked Angels Theater Company and spent ten years at the Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights’ Conference under Lloyd Richards and ten seasons at the Williamstown Theatre Festival under Michael Ritchie and Jenny Gersten.

He was a member of the Blue Light Theatre Company and collaborated with Joanne Woodward on Clifford Odets’ plays for many years. He began as an understudy to James Hayden in David Mamet’s American Buffalo with Al Pacino and J.J. Johnston at Circle In The Square in 1982.

MacVittie made guest appearances on film and television, starting with Barney Miller in 1981, and worked in most off-Broadway theaters, including the Public, Playwright’s Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, Signature Theatre, and the Cherry Lane.

He stepped away from acting in 2011 to train as a nurse and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Manhattan’s Hunter College in 2013. He made a comeback by playing essential roles in Blue Bloods, Chicago Med, The Neighborhood, Manifest, When They See Us, etc.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Bruce MacVittie gained recognition for his flawless performances in films and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

June Diane Raphael @MsJuneDiane Bruce was the first working actor I knew in NYC. He was so encouraging of me and @caseyrosewilson and I'm so profoundly sorry for his wife and daughter. deadline.com/2022/05/bruce-… Bruce was the first working actor I knew in NYC. He was so encouraging of me and @caseyrosewilson and I'm so profoundly sorry for his wife and daughter. deadline.com/2022/05/bruce-…

walkinglife: fiery but mostly peaceful @walkinglife Bruce MacVittie. 48 years of friendship. Husband, father, friend and brilliant actor. We mourn his loss. Our hearts are with Carol and Sophia and the huge network of friends out here. Rest In Peace dear friend. Bruce MacVittie. 48 years of friendship. Husband, father, friend and brilliant actor. We mourn his loss. Our hearts are with Carol and Sophia and the huge network of friends out here. Rest In Peace dear friend. https://t.co/idQcwg48pQ

Rob Morrow @RobMorrow_ Another of our dear pals have passed; RIP @BruceMacVittie I took this shot of Bruce when we were building out the #NakedAngels space on 17th St. around 1988. I was determined, per the ‘Naked’ in our name, to get a shot of someone naked in the raw space and Bruce volunteered. Another of our dear pals have passed; RIP @BruceMacVittie I took this shot of Bruce when we were building out the #NakedAngels space on 17th St. around 1988. I was determined, per the ‘Naked’ in our name, to get a shot of someone naked in the raw space and Bruce volunteered. https://t.co/KT1BT778JT

nytimes.com/2022/05/12/the… Meaningful tributes to the most worthy Bruce MacVittie by his colleagues from stage and screen. They tell the story of acting as they illuminate the importance of work in every life and of having people on the road with you who appreciate and honor you. Meaningful tributes to the most worthy Bruce MacVittie by his colleagues from stage and screen. They tell the story of acting as they illuminate the importance of work in every life and of having people on the road with you who appreciate and honor you.nytimes.com/2022/05/12/the…

Overshadowing his illustrious career, for me, were...

nytimes.com/2022/05/12/the… I met Bruce MacVittie more than forty years ago. We worked and played together repeatedly, as actors, and as friends, throughout the ensuing decades.Overshadowing his illustrious career, for me, were... I met Bruce MacVittie more than forty years ago. We worked and played together repeatedly, as actors, and as friends, throughout the ensuing decades.Overshadowing his illustrious career, for me, were... nytimes.com/2022/05/12/the…

The Braunologue @TimothyBraun42 When I talk to my playwriting students about the best dramaturgs are often the actors in your plays, I talk about Bruce Macvittie. He was wonderful and I will miss him. nytimes.com/2022/05/12/the… When I talk to my playwriting students about the best dramaturgs are often the actors in your plays, I talk about Bruce Macvittie. He was wonderful and I will miss him. nytimes.com/2022/05/12/the…

Mary G @travlchyk Our hearts are breaking for @HilarieBurton and @JDMorgan today! If y’all can make a donation to @52ndStProject in memory of Bruce MacVittie, an actor and close friend. This can help this great organization dedicated to the creation and production of new plays! @saraoth23 Our hearts are breaking for @HilarieBurton and @JDMorgan today! If y’all can make a donation to @52ndStProject in memory of Bruce MacVittie, an actor and close friend. This can help this great organization dedicated to the creation and production of new plays! @saraoth23 💔 💔

Clyde Haberman @ClydeHaberman

nytimes.com/2022/05/12/the… Actor Bruce MacVittie has died. He's familiar to theater goers and no doubt to fans of "Law & Order," in which he appeared many times. He is is praised in this @nytimes obit by no less than Al Pacino, Frances McDormand, Edie Falco & Bobby Cannavale. Actor Bruce MacVittie has died. He's familiar to theater goers and no doubt to fans of "Law & Order," in which he appeared many times. He is is praised in this @nytimes obit by no less than Al Pacino, Frances McDormand, Edie Falco & Bobby Cannavale.nytimes.com/2022/05/12/the…

Jay Faerber @JayFaerber So sad to hear about Bruce MacVittie's passing. He's had a ton of great roles, but to me he'll always be the guy who pushed Vincent D'Onofrio in front of the subway on Homicide. My condolences to his friends and family. So sad to hear about Bruce MacVittie's passing. He's had a ton of great roles, but to me he'll always be the guy who pushed Vincent D'Onofrio in front of the subway on Homicide. My condolences to his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Carol and daughter Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.

