Who did Bruce MacVittie play in The Sopranos? Tributes pour in as character actor dies aged 65

Bruce MacVittie recently passed away at the age of 65. He was famous for his performances in Law & Order, The Sopranos, and Million Dollar Baby.
Bruce’s wife confirmed that he died on Saturday at a hospital in Manhattan, New York. His cause of death has not been revealed, and his representatives have not released a statement.
Bruce MacVittie’s role in The Sopranos and his career explored
Bruce MacVittie played the role of Danny Scalercio in The Sopranos. The character appeared in the 52nd and 13th and final episode of the fourth season, titled Whitecaps.
The episode was written by the show’s creator and executive producer David Chase and executive producers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess. The episode was directed by longtime series director John Patterson and aired on December 8, 2002.
Whitecaps attracted around 12.5 million viewers and is considered one of the best episodes by critics.
Bruce MacVittie's career
MacVittie was born in 1956 in Providence, RI, and began acting in high school. He attended Boston University and studied with Jerzy Grotowski in 1976.
He then shifted to New York City to pursue his acting career in 1979. He began his career in 1980 at the Ensemble Studio Theatre in Edward Allen Baker’s Prairie Avenue and worked for many years as a member.
Bruce was a founding member of the Naked Angels Theater Company and spent ten years at the Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights’ Conference under Lloyd Richards and ten seasons at the Williamstown Theatre Festival under Michael Ritchie and Jenny Gersten.
He was a member of the Blue Light Theatre Company and collaborated with Joanne Woodward on Clifford Odets’ plays for many years. He began as an understudy to James Hayden in David Mamet’s American Buffalo with Al Pacino and J.J. Johnston at Circle In The Square in 1982.
MacVittie made guest appearances on film and television, starting with Barney Miller in 1981, and worked in most off-Broadway theaters, including the Public, Playwright’s Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, Signature Theatre, and the Cherry Lane.
He stepped away from acting in 2011 to train as a nurse and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Manhattan’s Hunter College in 2013. He made a comeback by playing essential roles in Blue Bloods, Chicago Med, The Neighborhood, Manifest, When They See Us, etc.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Bruce MacVittie gained recognition for his flawless performances in films and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:
He is survived by his wife Carol and daughter Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.