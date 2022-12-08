How many kids does Toni Collette have? All about her family amid divorce from Dave Galafassi

Actress Toni Collette’s husband Dave Galafassi found himself in trouble after he was pictured hanging out with another woman. The pictures eventually went viral, and now Collette has applied for divorce. She revealed the same in a social media post from December 7, 2022, which featured a photo with the words Peace & Love.

The caption stated that the duo are getting separated after being married for 20 years but will continue to have care and respect for each other. The post continued to say that their kids are of the utmost importance to them and that they will continue to "thrive as a family, albeit in a different shape. Collette thanked her followers for giving her the space to deal with the transition.

Dave was spotted k***ing a woman at a beach in Sydney and it was later disclosed that it was a chiropractor named Shannon Egan.

Toni Collette is a mother of two children

Toni Collette has gained recognition all these years for her performances in films, on television, and on stage. She is also a proud mother of two kids – daughter Sage Florence, born in January 2008, and son Arlo Robert, born in April 2011.

Toni Collette is a mother of two kids (Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Although the Spotswood star has never revealed her kids' faces anywhere, she has frequently mentioned them in various places.

In an interview with Time in 2018, Toni said that she was dividing her time between work and home duties and was trying her best to spend time with the kids. She mentioned at the time that she was planning a road trip for them and was supposed to visit the South side and explore their way of living.

She also potentially keeps her kids away from horror films, as it was evident from a 2017 statement that she gave to People. She had said that her kids had never seen her film The Sixth Sense, claiming that it wasn't suitable for them. Collette also said that there are a very few films that she has acted in that her kids can watch.

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi first met in 2002

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi first met during an album launch for Dave’s band Gelbison in 2002. They shared a similar interest in music.

The pair tied the knot in 2003 in a private ceremony in January 2013. Before their separation, they were residents of Los Angeles. It remains unknown if they separated before Collette's recent appeal for divorce.

Collette was romantically linked to actor, model, and musician Jonathan Rhys Meyers before meeting Galafassi. However, the relationship did not last for more than a year.

Toni started her career in the film industry with the 1992 comedy-drama film, Spotswood. She then continued to appear in other popular films like Emma, The Hours, Japanese Story, and Knives Out alongside TV shows like Hostages, Wanderlust, Odd Squad, and others. She even pursued a successful career on stage.

