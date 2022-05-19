Who is Bishop Nehru? Rapper under fire for trying heroin in new music video

Bishop Nehru’s video for his new single, Heroin Addiction, has led to controversy. The video, released on May 17, includes a title card disclaimer that reads,

“On March 21, 2022, I decided to film myself trying HEROIN to note its short-term side effects. Here’s what happened… [please DO NOT try this at home.]”

Nehru is seen in the kitchen with a piece of aluminum foil lined with a powdery substance, a spoon, and a needle. He lights the spoon with the powder until it has bubbles and injects the needle into his arm. He eventually suffers the effects of the drug and vomits multiple times, looking disoriented. The YouTube description also had a disclaimer that stated,

“DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO WAS MADE FOR ART PURPOSES SPECIFICALLY! WE AT THE NEHRUVIAN FAMILY DO NOT CONDONE OR PROMOTE THE USE OF HARD DRUGS, BUT WE SUPPORT & SPEAK FOR THOSE EFFECTED WHO MAY NOT HAVE A VOICE FOR THEMSELVES. IF YOU EVER NEED SOMEONE TO TALK TO HIT ME IN THE DISCORD. THANK YOU.”

Nehru’s goal behind the video remains unknown, but it could be a commentary on addiction or a case study on shock value and how people and media flock to it.

Netizens react to Bishop Nehru’s video on Twitter

Following the release of Heroin Addiction’s music video, it received mixed reviews from the public. While a few people showcased their support for Nehru, others seemed unhappy with the video's visuals.

Bishop Nehru @BishopNehru youtu.be/aOnccmrnkDc I tried Heroin in the new video I tried Heroin in the new video 😔youtu.be/aOnccmrnkDc https://t.co/4E9gCETgec

Dibiase @darealdibiase Crazy thing when Bishop Nehru does regular videos he gets like 4K views then shoots some smack on camera gets 1 million views in 24 hours. Could be an experiment showing how ppl don’t really tap in unless it’s something wild. yeah it’s a bit extreme and could do more damage Crazy thing when Bishop Nehru does regular videos he gets like 4K views then shoots some smack on camera gets 1 million views in 24 hours. Could be an experiment showing how ppl don’t really tap in unless it’s something wild. yeah it’s a bit extreme and could do more damage

RTFC4L @Suiqram They shitting on Bishop Nehru for nothing really, if they think it’s real he gettin shitted on and if they think it’s fake then the same thing. That’s been happening to him his whole career and somehow they gotta always bring DOOM in the mix They shitting on Bishop Nehru for nothing really, if they think it’s real he gettin shitted on and if they think it’s fake then the same thing. That’s been happening to him his whole career and somehow they gotta always bring DOOM in the mix

[H]™🎚 @Hpnotic_Powers Bishop Nehru is not in a good place, mentally.. word. Stunt or no stunt, bro need support. Bishop Nehru is not in a good place, mentally.. word. Stunt or no stunt, bro need support.

WREX MASON @wrexmason The hell is going on with Bishop Nehru? The hell is going on with Bishop Nehru?

djii @_djiiii i hope bishop nehru gon’ be ok… i hope bishop nehru gon’ be ok…

Quartertillias @austrumental Yo what is wrong with Bishop Nehru?? Yo what is wrong with Bishop Nehru??

Kyle @kyle700 @_sweediana @VDLgaming @BishopNehru Disclaimer says they don't condone drug use. Not that this wasnt heroin or he didn't shoot up. It also wasn't in any way warning about it. In fact this was almost pure glorification of using heroin. @_sweediana @VDLgaming @BishopNehru Disclaimer says they don't condone drug use. Not that this wasnt heroin or he didn't shoot up. It also wasn't in any way warning about it. In fact this was almost pure glorification of using heroin.

Heroin Addiction was released as part of the promotion for Nehru’s upcoming mixtape, which is scheduled to release on May 27.

Everything known about Bishop Nehru

Born on August 26, 1996, Bishop Nehru started making jazz tracks and hip hop instrumentals under the name Kelz Scott when he was 13. He changed his name to Kile Kanvas at 14 and released his initial works on the Odd Future forum and other forums like Hypebeast, Lookbook.nu.

He was named the Youth Rap Talent of the Week by WorldStarHipHop in 2012. He was also featured on Hot97.com as part of their Who’s Next section and opened for Wu-Tang Clan on their 20th Anniversary European tour.

Bishop Nehru is a rapper and record producer (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

At 16, he released his debut mixtape, Nehruvia that included 13 songs and production from DJ Premier, Madlib, MF DOOM, and more. Bishop and MF DOOM announced their collaboration project in August 2013.

Nas’ Mass Appeal Records signed Nehru with Boldy James and Fashawn. He then released a free collaborative EP, titled BrILLiant Youth EP with Dizzy Wright, in June 2014.

Nehru and MF DOOM’s collaborative studio album, NehruvianDOOM, was released in October 2014. His next release was You Stressin, a single featured on EA Sports’s NBA Live 15.

