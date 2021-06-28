Dream actor Park Seo-joon lands in controversy after old interview about his "ideal type" surfaces online

Actor Park Seo-joon recently hit headlines when it was revealed that he will star in Captain Marvel 2. But just a few days later, on June 28, the star's old interview about his ideal partner caused a stir online.

The interview, quoted in the online community Pann Nate, was from 2014 when the actor was asked what his ideal partner must be like. His answer was considered by netizens as patriarchal, and some were even offended by what he had said.

Park Seo-joon about his ideal type of partner

In the interview from 2014, Park Seo-joon said that he would need a person who would be at home to take care of his family. He said in the interview, "I grew up in a family like that so I also think my kids should be raised by their mother. I heard one's childhood forever shapes the person's perspective on life. It seems unloved childhood leads to problematic adult life."

His take on children who have working mothers is what really offended many, as he claimed, "Either he won't have good social skills, or he could end up being a felon to be extreme. I will be their good fatherly figure, but the children need their mom. It could be wrong but to me, this is an answer now."

Park Seo-joon about physical traits in partner that attracts him

Even his answer regarding physical traits in women that attracted him was seen as controversial. He had said, "I find women who bring about my protective instinct attractive. I feel like if they are tall, they are going to be fine living alone. I like women who keep me worried. And skinny women tend to be like that."

Netizens say "what an old, patriarchal belief" about Park Seo-joon's ideal type

Among the many reactions on the post, quite a few pointed out that they would not look at the Itaewon actor the same way anymore. Park Seo-joon is one of the most popular Korean actors and is well-known for his defined talent. One fan wrote, "LOL, I’ll never look at him the same way again SMH."

Another user referred to his comment about an unloved childhood and said, "How does a child having a working mother automatically lead to having an unloved childhood? That's a big leap." One netizen also commented about Park Seo-joon, "I'm pretty sure not all his fans have had loving childhood...He should have been more thoughtful with his words."

