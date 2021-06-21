'Doom at Your Service' episode 13: Does the promo hint at Dong-kyung's death?

"Doom at Your Service" is, in Korean terms, a "melo." In keeping with the genre's tropes, the lead romantic relationship thrives on being a tragedy. The show tries to woo its audiences with a tragic love story. While the concept is not new, the show's beauty lies in its realistic portrayal of grief. It is a process that is deeply personal.

Dong-kyung (Park Bo-young), the lead character, learned that she has cancer. Despite treatment, she would not be able to live more than a year. So she made a deal with Myulmang (Seo In-guk), literally the God of Doom in "Doom at Your Service," to live out the last few days without pain.

In "Doom at Your Service," episode 13, tragedy strikes home, according to the promo. Viewers saw Myulmang in tears in a funeral hall. The picture in the hall is that of Dong-kyung.

She may not have won her battle against cancer, but it looks like her spirit has not left the world either. We see her kneel in front of Myulmang as she attempts to comfort him.

Do Dong-kyung and Myulmang remember each other again?

In the previous episode, Myulmang and Dong-kyung's fate was changed by Sonyeoshin (Jung Ji-so). She made sure that Myulmang and Dong-kyung never met. This means that the two did not get a chance to fall in love.

This added to a flair for drama to move the plot forward as audiences were treated to a side of Myulmang that has softened given Dong-kyung's influence. However, he returns to the time when he hated the sight of human beings.

He hated being the one who brought doom. Although a deity, all he did was deliver unfortunate news to people around him. It was Dong-kyung who had provided him with an escape from this misery.

So it is not surprising that Myulmang would digress in "Doom at Your Service" and that his hatred for humans would influence his decisions. While he delivers one such harsh punishment, Dong-kyung watches him.

This unintentionally leads to Myulmang momentarily letting off a criminal. While Sonyeoshin tried to keep the two away from each other in "Doom at Your Service," Dong-kyung and Myulmang ended up crossing paths repeatedly.

The two of them relive the beginning of their relationship, and Myulmang makes the same offer that he made the first time. While the two of them speak by the beach, a place where they have shared secrets, a moment of truth occurs.

Myulmang realizes that Sonyeoshin has done something nefarious, and he confronts her. That's how their relationship returns to form in "Doom at Your Service."

What tragedy does the promo for "Doom at Your Service" episode 13 spell?

A tragedy will certainly befall Myulmang and Dong-kyung. The question is whether it will occur before or after the two of them learn the truth of their relationship. From the promo, it is clear that Myulmang has a fair idea of Dong-kyung's importance in his life.

Dong-kyung, on the other hand, doesn't seem to know, at least not until it is too late. She seems angry with Myulmang for interfering with her life, her treatment, and following her everywhere while she is alive.

But in death, she seems to understand the depth of Myulmang's feelings for her. She seems equally, if not more, heartbroken to leave him behind. It is also interesting that she would return in a form that is invisible to Myulmang. That leads audiences to wonder whether there is a chance for the two of them to be together again.

'Doom at Your Service' episode 13 will air on June 21 at 9:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time and will be available to stream on Viki.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen