Cindy Birdsong net worth: Famed musician's fortune explored as family requests conservatorship of former Supremes singer

Retired singer Cindy Birdsong is seeking conservatorship after her family accused caretaker Rochelle Lander of preventing her from having any contact with them. The family claims that Birdsong, whose net worth is $500,000, wasn't allowed to contact them while Lander managed her finances without informing them anything.

Cindy's family has requested the court to create a conservatorship for her care that will remove Lander as her caretaker. They also requested the court make her brother Ronald and entertainment manager Brad Herman her co-conservators. The hearing on the conservatorship is scheduled to be held in August this year.

Cindy Birdsong has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as a singer

Cindy Birdsong has earned a lot from her career as a singer (Image via J. Shearer/Getty Images)

Cindy Birdsong has been a member of the group The Supremes in the past and has pursued a solo career which has contributed to her earnings. CelebrityNetWorth mentions her net worth as $500,000.

Cindy developed an interest in singing at a very young age. She then began to perform at school functions and other events alongside working with the group, The Ordettes. The group later changed its name to Patti LaBelle and The Bluebells.

Cindy exited The Bluebells in 1967 and joined The Supremes. She started to contribute to the musical projects of the group. The Supremes released 29 studio albums alongside 66 singles until they disbanded in 1977. Cindy left the group a year before they separated.

Cindy Birdsong then joined the UCLA Medical Center and later worked for Suzanne de Passe at the record label Motown Records. Although she joined Former Ladies of the Supremes in 1986, she exited the group to work on her solo projects.

Birdsong was working on various songs but only one of them, titled Dancing Room, was released in 1987. While the rest of Birdsong's singles remained unreleased, she continued to perform at various events. She has been the mother of a son named David, who was born during her marriage to Charles Hewlett. Cindy and Charles were married from 1970 to 1975.

Cindy Birdsong's family claimed that Rochelle Lander did not allow them to contact her

Cindy Birdsong's family has accused Rochelle Lander of not letting them know about Birdsong's health condition which happened after she suffered a stroke seven years ago. Birdsong's family is not aware of the treatment that she is getting now and claimed that Lander did not allow them to meet Birdsong.

While the family members managed to meet Cindy at one point, they discovered that she was using a feeding tube. Cindy's sister Terri expressed her frustration, saying that Cindy was fine when they met last time and the latter was eventually taken to a nursing facility in 2021.

Lander stated to the cops that Birdsong was suffering from a mental break and that no one could help her. The nursing facility later revealed that Cindy was having problems getting out of bed and maintaining communication with everyone.

As mentioned earlier, the hearing on the conservatorship is scheduled to be held in August 2023.

