Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s net worths explored as couple announces their engagement

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin recently got engaged after dating for five years. The duo revealed the news while speaking to V Magazine, which also featured the couple's wedding-themed photoshoot. Palvin revealed to V Magazine that the proposal happened in September last year.

The rumors of their engagement went viral when Palvin was seen at the Mammoth Film Festival in March 2023 with a huge diamond ring on her finger.

Dylan said that he and Barbara did not have to be "transparent with the public" regarding their engagement, but they planned to reveal the news in their way.

"What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is making something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception," he added.

Palvin mentioned that she was happy since the news was revealed at the right time. She further stated that when the news of their engagement was reportedly leaked, their PR team recommended they speak to a magazine or share it on social media.

"That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way," Palvin said.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's net worth is reported to be $5 million and $6 million, respectively.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's successful careers have contributed to their respective net worths (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Dylan Sprouse has pursued a successful career as an actor since 1993, while Barbara Palvin has been active as a model since 2006. Their careers have helped them earn a lot of wealth and CelebrityNetWorth reported that Dylan's net worth is $5 million, while Barbara's is $6 million.

Dylan made his acting debut in 1999 as Patrick Kelly in the ABC sitcom, Grace Under Fire. He has gained recognition for his appearance as Zack Martin in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. He reprised the role in other shows like That's So Raven, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana, and more.

He has been featured in a few music videos of singles like Consequences, Think About You, and The Widow Maker. He is also known for playing important roles in films like Big Daddy, Eight Crazy Nights, Apple Jack, Born Killers, and others.

Palvin, on the other hand, made her runway debut in 2010, during Milan Fashion Week and was titled the first Hungarian Victoria's Secret Angel in 2019.

The 29-year-old is currently signed to modeling agencies like IMG Models, UNO Models, and Icon Model Management. She has also been featured in a few films, including Hercules, Tyger Tyger, and Serpentine.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's relationship timeline

According to People magazine, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin first met at a party in 2017. They talked to each other on Instagram for around three months and began dating in June 2018.

The pair were spotted together on different occasions until they moved in together in January 2019.

They celebrated their first anniversary in June 2019 and Barbara posted a few pictures on Instagram at the time. They attended the Oscars afterparty together in February 2020 and celebrated their second anniversary in June of the same year. They have been spotted going for hikes and other events together.

