Cormac McCarthy net worth: Fortune explored as No Country for Old Men and The Road author dies aged 89

Cormac McCarthy, who gained recognition for several of his popular novels passed away on Tuesday. He died of natural causes while at his residence in Santa Fe. The news of his death was confirmed via Cormac's Facebook page with a picture of him.

"Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died today of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was eighty-nine years old," the post read

Several fans, followers, and celebrities took to the comments section of the post to mourn the loss of the author.

Cormac McCarthy is survived by his brother, two sisters, two sons, Cullen and Francis, and two grandchildren.

Cormac McCarthy's net worth amounted to $10 million

CelebrityNetWorth reported McCarthy's net worth to be $10 million, which he earned throughout his successful career. Cormac McCarthy's writings gained recognition over the years for different reasons and was known for his unique style of writing and depiction of violence.

Cormac went to Catholic High School and then joined the University of Tennessee. The Orchard Keeper was his first novel, which he published in 1965. He became a popular face when his fifth novel, Blood Meridian, was released. The dark and violent title marked a change in his writing style, which was hailed by many.

McCarthy then published more novels including All the Pretty Horses, The Crossing, and Cities of the Plain. His works were also loved by critics and two of his best novels were No Country for Old Men and The Road.

Cormac McCarthy's flawless writing made him a recipient of various accolades over the years. He won several awards for his books All the Pretty Horses and The Road. He was also a recipient of the International Dublin Literary Award four times. He won the Maltese Falcon Award in 2008 and the PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction in 2009 as well.

Apart from writing novels, he also penned the screenplay for the crime thriller film, The Counselor.

McCarthy tied the knot three times. He got married for the first time in 1961 to Lee Holleman McCarthy. The duo had a son named Cullen in 1962, and parted ways soon after he was born. Cormac then married Anne DeLisle in 1966, and they got divorced in 1981. He then exchanged vows with Jennifer Winkley in 1998, and the pair became the parents to a son named John. However, they split in 2006.

