Shiny Happy People: 4 Duggar Family members who opened up about the docuseries

19 Kids and Counting alum, Jill Duggar, recently opened up about her family's secrets, controversies, and more in a four-part docu-series, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The title sheds light on the accusations against the reality TV parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who are known to have raised 19 children with conservative Christian values.

One member of the infamous family, Jill Duggar decided to break her silence and share her side of the story in the explosive new docuseries, which premiered on June 2 and is now streaming on Amazon Prime

As soon as the news of the series went viral, several of Jill's family members, including Amy Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and the controversial parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar opened up about their lives and offered their own versions of the story.

Amy, Jinger, Jim, and Michelle from the Duggar Family offer their views on Shiny Happy People

In a world of reality television, few families have captured public attention like the Duggars. With their hit show 19 Kids and Counting, they became household names. However, in recent years, their image has been marred by controversy and scandal.

Jill Duggar, along with her husband Derick Dillard, sat down for a revealing and controversial interview in the four-episode special Shiny Happy People. The series offers a glimpse into Jill's fundamentalist Christian upbringing and her experiences within the controversial organization, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Jill and her cousin Amy Duggar were among the many family members who spoke about their connection to the institution.

Jill Duggar has been open about how she has a strained dynamic with her 18 siblings and her parents, three years after deciding to leave 19 Kids and Counting. She explained why she exited the show:

"We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed."

The Dillard couple has also shared that money played a part in their exit, as they were not getting paid on either one of her family's TLC shows.

Many of the Duggar family members have kept quiet about Shiny Happy People, but some have opened up about the docuseries.

Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, addressed the docuseries through a statement posted on their website. They expressed their disappointment with how the documentary portrayed their family, stating:

"This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."

They further added:

"We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting."

The couple did not participate in the series.

Jinger Duggar, Jill's sister was also approached to participate in Shiny Happy People. However, she didn't concede.

"I really wanted to make sure that I was able to share my story in my own words and in my own timing. I think everyone will have their own responses and their own timing, and that's just part of how we process," she said.

Jinger also hinted at her upcoming book, Becoming Free Indeed.

The one member of the Duggar family who shared the same discontent towards the infamous parents, Amy Duggar criticized Jim Bob and Michelle for what she perceived as gaslighting in their public statement.

"I felt like, in that moment, they could have been humble, and they could have said, 'We're sorry for the victims. They could have done that, but instead, they didn't. They didn't," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The Shiny Happy People docuseries has brought to light a myriad of emotions and reflections within the Duggar family. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes