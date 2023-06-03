Top 10 darkest secrets of The Duggar Family

The Duggar Family of TLC’s popular series 19 Kids & Counting has always been in hot waters owing to several scandals and their close association with the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) cult. Now, in the Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the eldest kids of the family are coming up to speak the truth about the impact of IBLP on their lives and how it helps raise “predators” in every household.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will be released on prime on Friday, June 2, at 8 pm ET. In it, the family might bring up some of their biggest scandals and reveal hidden secrets that changed their lives forever.

The Duggar Family: 10 dark secrets that lurked beneath the surface

1) The Duggar Family children were being homeschool by a man accused of m*lestation

According to the rules of IBLP, children are not allowed to go to school and are homeschooled under the Advanced Training Institute developed by founder of the cult, Bill Gothard. Bill himself was accused of m*lestation by more than 30 people and resigned from his position in 2014.

2) Josh Duggar is currently in jail for child p*rnography charges

In December 2021, Josh was pronounced guilty by a jury in Arkansas for one count of child p*rnography and another of it’s possession. He was fined $10,000 at the time and will be released on October 2, 2032, after serving 12 years and 8 months.

3) Michelle Duggar ran an anti-LGBTQ Robocall campaign

The matriarch of The Duggar Family and wife of Jim Bob, Michelle is a fierce anti-LGBTQ+ political campaigner who refuses to let trans men and women use the bathroom according their own choice. She spread many messages in early 2010 to not let any ordinance pass in support of Gay rights.

4) Josh Duggar m*lested his own sisters

The Dugger Family’s eldest son Josh s*xually abused four sisters, aged 14 and 15, when he was 14 years old. Many other women also complained about Josh touching their private parts, which caused TLC to pull the show 19 Kids & Counting off the network.

5) Danica Dillon accused Josh Duggar of physical violence

P*rnstar Danica Dillion filed a $500,000 lawsuit in 2015, claiming that Josh beat her while having s*x. This happened when his wife Anna was pregnant with their fourth child. Josh denied the claims by proving that he was not in Pennsylvania during the incident, after which the case was dropped.

6) Derick Dillard made some transphobic comments against Jazz Jennings

Derick, the husband of Jill Duggar, was fired by the TLC Network’s show Counting On after he made some transphobic statements against Jazz and also slammed her parents for allowing her to transition so early in her life, at the age of 5. He had called trans people a “myth” and claimed that Gender was “ordained by God.”

7) The Duggar Family filmed a fake charity event

In 2015, The Duggar Family planned a fake charity giveaway in an Arkansas thrift show, where they gave a crowd - gathered to meet them and not the needy - bags of fast food. They did this again and again until the production was satisfied with the footage and finally took away the bags.

8) Michelle Duggar compared abortion to Hitler’s holocaust,

Michelle Duggar shocked everyone in 2013 after organizing a pro-life rally and supporting the ban of abortion after 20 weeks. In an interview, she declared that abortion was a “baby holocaust,” comparing it to Hitler’s attempt of eradicating Jews during World War 2. This was not featured on the show.

9) DJ Matthew James McCarthy sued Josh Duggar for using his photo on OKCupid

Josh was an active OKCupid user when he was still married to his wife Anna. He falsely represented himself as Matthew on the dating profile and was sued for the same, but the case was won by The Duggar Family later on.

10) Jim Bob cheated Jill after making her sign a contract without telling her the details about the same

Just one day before tying the knot with Derick, Jim allegedly told her daughter to sign a couple of papers for the TLC show, but she was not informed that it was a five-year extension contract with the show. Later on, Jill said that her sign must have been forged and realized that her father had cheated her.

Some members of The Duggar Family will give confessionals and tell their own stories in Prime's upcoming series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Poll : 0 votes